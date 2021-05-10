Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2021 18:15 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 18:15 IST
Lenovo commits Rs 8 crore towards fight against COVID-19 in India

PC maker Lenovo on Monday announced aid worth Rs 8 crore towards COVID-19 relief work in India through the Lenovo Foundation.

Of this funding, Rs 5 crore will be donated in the form of medical equipment such as oxygen concentrators, refillable oxygen cylinders, invasive ventilators and oximeters to hospitals where the need is high. The remaining Rs 3 crore will be dedicated towards hospital extensions and supporting medical frontline workers.

''As India struggles with the latest, brutal wave of COVID-19, we at Lenovo are supporting employees, partners, customers, and friends in their efforts to stay safe.

''Lenovo has committed Rs 8 crore towards COVID-19 relief to meet India's short-term and long-term requirements via the Lenovo Foundation,'' Lenovo India said.

The company also appealed to all employees, partners and customers to contribute to this cause and donate medical equipment to those in need.

''In case you are interested in donating for this cause or know people who would be interested, kindly head to the America India Foundation page to contribute.

''We thank every person at Lenovo for all they are doing to help not just Lenovo but also the customers who count on us and the communities that we call home. Together, we know we can meet these challenges,'' Lenovo India said.

Lenovo is setting up hospital extension facilities in state government hospitals in Gurugram and Bengaluru in partnership with America India Foundation (AIF). These are prefabricated mobile air-conditioned hospital facilities with ICU beds, ventilators and oxygen concentrators.

Lenovo is also supporting frontline workers in hospitals with food kits in Ahmedabad across ambulance attendants, wards boys and nurses in partnership with Yuva Unstoppable.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

