Left Menu

LafargeHolcim India supplies 200 oxygen concentrators to Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2021 18:24 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 18:24 IST
LafargeHolcim India supplies 200 oxygen concentrators to Delhi

Swiss building material firm LafargeHolcim, through its Indian subsidiary, has provided 200 oxygen concentrators to Delhi to help tackle the pandemic and support the community.

Ambuja Cements and ACC Ltd, the step-down units of LafarageHolcim India, have undertaken immediate actions to aid the supply of oxygen in the city, said a statement.

The oxygen concentrators were transported on May 6, 2021 and supplied to four locations in the city - Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, Yamuna Sports Complex, Asian Commonwealth Games Village, both of which are COVID centres, and Save Life Foundation.

***** Dabur forays into pain relief spray market, launches ‘Dabur Rheumatil Spray’ * Leading Science-based Ayurveda Company Dabur India Ltd on Monday announced its entry into the Pain Relief Spray market with the launch of Ayurvedic ‘Dabur Rheumatil Spray’. Dabur Rheumatil Spray is available across all leading e-commerce platforms and through regular retail channels, the company said in a statement.

Commenting over the development Dabur India Marketing Head-Ethicals Dr Durga Prasad said: “Dabur Rheumatil Spray is a unique blend of time-tested Ayurvedic ingredients like Turpentine, Eucalyptus, Peppermint, Gandhapura and Dalchini with oil of wintergreen and menthol for Rapid and Effective Relief from Muscle pain.” ***** Godrej Consumer Products collaborate with Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals * Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals has collaborated with the Godrej group FMCG firm Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) amidst the rising number of Covid cases.

A part of the initiative, GPCL has handed over relief supply of over 200,000 units of Godrej Protekt sanitisers and handwash products to Ujala Cygnus Hospitals.

It will be used for patients and healthcare workers, who are at the frontlines in this pandemic. The donation will be utilized across 13 hospitals of the Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals spread over Delhi, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Inovio says COVID-19 vaccine candidate safe, effective in mid-stage trial

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc said its COVID-19 vaccine candidate was safe, well-tolerated and produced immune response against the new coronavirus in a mid-stage clinical trial, sending the drug developers shares up over 3.The trial, which en...

Centre in SC rules out door-to-door COVID vaccination, favours only registered Centres

The Centre has ruled out in the Supreme Court door-to-door vaccination of people and said the inoculation will be done at identified COVID Vaccination Centres CVC, both government and private, registered on COWIN for good, germane and ratio...

Juventus risks Serie A removal because of Super League

Juventus will be kicked out of Serie A if it doesnt withdraw from the European Super League, Italian soccer federation president Gabriele Gravina said Monday.While AC Milan and Inter Milan backed out of the ill-fated bid to form a breakaway...

PIL claims need for transparency in allocation of beds: HC seeks Delhi govt stand

Hospitals in the national capital are allegedly following a VIP culture of allocating beds and therefore, there is a need for a centralised and transparent system to help COVID-19 patients locate a bed, a PIL urged the Delhi High Court on M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021