LafargeHolcim India supplies 200 oxygen concentrators to Delhi

Swiss building material firm LafargeHolcim, through its Indian subsidiary, has provided 200 oxygen concentrators to Delhi to help tackle the pandemic and support the community.

Ambuja Cements and ACC Ltd, the step-down units of LafarageHolcim India, have undertaken immediate actions to aid the supply of oxygen in the city, said a statement.

The oxygen concentrators were transported on May 6, 2021 and supplied to four locations in the city - Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, Yamuna Sports Complex, Asian Commonwealth Games Village, both of which are COVID centres, and Save Life Foundation.

***** Dabur forays into pain relief spray market, launches ‘Dabur Rheumatil Spray’ * Leading Science-based Ayurveda Company Dabur India Ltd on Monday announced its entry into the Pain Relief Spray market with the launch of Ayurvedic ‘Dabur Rheumatil Spray’. Dabur Rheumatil Spray is available across all leading e-commerce platforms and through regular retail channels, the company said in a statement.

Commenting over the development Dabur India Marketing Head-Ethicals Dr Durga Prasad said: “Dabur Rheumatil Spray is a unique blend of time-tested Ayurvedic ingredients like Turpentine, Eucalyptus, Peppermint, Gandhapura and Dalchini with oil of wintergreen and menthol for Rapid and Effective Relief from Muscle pain.” ***** Godrej Consumer Products collaborate with Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals * Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals has collaborated with the Godrej group FMCG firm Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) amidst the rising number of Covid cases.

A part of the initiative, GPCL has handed over relief supply of over 200,000 units of Godrej Protekt sanitisers and handwash products to Ujala Cygnus Hospitals.

It will be used for patients and healthcare workers, who are at the frontlines in this pandemic. The donation will be utilized across 13 hospitals of the Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals spread over Delhi, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

