SA Post Office implements initiatives to diversify income

With the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent economic downturn affecting the South African Post Office (SAPO) revenue, the entity has implemented long-term initiatives to diversify its income.

"These have started to show results, and the Post Office has also identified quick solutions that will improve its income in the short-term," the Ministry of Communications and Digital Technologies said on Monday.

The Ministry, as the shareholder, said it continues to work closely with the Post Office to strengthen the executive management of the entity.

Nomkhita Mona was recently appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer of the SAPO for a five-year term. The position had been vacant since 2019.

"The South African Post Office is a key stakeholder in delivering on government's developmental objectives of improving access to basic services in previously underserviced communities. Its network is currently the largest point of presence nationally and is able to connect government, businesses and citizens anywhere in South Africa," Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams said.

The Minister has welcomed the reopening of most of the SAPO branches across all provinces that were temporarily closed following extensive negotiations with landlords.

Twenty-seven branches have been reopened in all nine provinces.

"Negotiations continue with landlords of the remaining few Post Offices that are closed; they will re-open as soon as the agreement is reached with property owners. This is expected to be within the next few weeks," the Ministry said.

