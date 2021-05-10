Left Menu

Delhi will have to shut Covaxin jab centres for 18-plus if stocks not refilled: Atishi

We will also have to shut down Covishield inoculation centres after four days, she said.She said the Delhi government has already placed a purchase order for 1.34 crore vaccine doses with both manufacturers -- Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute of India.We hope that the Central government make more vaccine available soon, she added. No vaccination took place on Sunday.

AAP leader Atishi Monday said the Delhi government will have to close vaccination centres where Covaxin is being administered to beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group after Tuesday evening if its stocks are not replenished.

Delhi's Covaxin stock for this category would last till Tuesday evening, she said, adding Covishield doses for this age group can last up to four days.

''On Monday morning, Delhi had 2.74 lakh vaccine doses for people in the 18-plus category,'' she said, releasing the city's ‘Vaccination Bulletin’.

''After Tuesday evening, the Delhi government will have to start closing down the vaccination centres where Covaxin is being administered (to the 18-44 age group). We will also have to shut down Covishield inoculation centres after four days,'' she said.

She said the Delhi government has already placed a purchase order for 1.34 crore vaccine doses with both manufacturers -- Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute of India.

''We hope that the Central government make more vaccine available soon,'' she added. Delhi vaccinated over 1.28 lakh people against coronavirus on Saturday, while around 39 lakh doses have been administered in the national capital so far, she said. No vaccination took place on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

