Left Menu

KP Group is moving fast in the solar sector, receiving another large order of 12.50 MW CPP

KPI Global Infrastructure Limited (KPIGIL), the leading solar energy company from Gujarat, has bagged a 12.50 MW solar power project under the Captive Power Project (CPP) category from Anupam Rasayan India Limited, Surat.

ANI | Surat (Gujarat) | Updated: 10-05-2021 18:33 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 18:33 IST
KP Group is moving fast in the solar sector, receiving another large order of 12.50 MW CPP
KP Group. Image Credit: ANI

Surat (Gujarat) [India], May 10 (ANI/PNN): KPI Global Infrastructure Limited (KPIGIL), the leading solar energy company from Gujarat, has bagged a 12.50 MW solar power project under the Captive Power Project (CPP) category from Anupam Rasayan India Limited, Surat. KPIGIL, a part of the Surat-based KP Group, disclosed in a regulatory filing with the BSE that it has received the Letter of Intent for the 12.50 MW project. The company has already begun work on the INR 43 Cr project at Ochhan village in Gujarat's Bharuch district, where it has a large solar power park.

Commenting on the development, KPIGIL CMD Faruk Patel said, "The 12.50 MW solar power project order from Anupam Rasayan is a feather in our cap, and validates the faith of clients in our execution capabilities and expertise. We look forward to executing the project well before the stipulated time." "Solar power costs have fallen sharply in the last few years. Solar power projects for captive use, in particular, can help in significantly reducing the power costs for industries. Moreover, industries can also claim 40 per cent depreciation benefits for income tax purposes," Mr. KP said, elaborating on the advantages of investing in solar power projects.

Anupam Rasayan, which came out with its initial public offering in March, is investing INR 43 Cr in the 12.50 MW solar power project in a conscious move towards cutting dependence on non-renewable energy sources, rationalising power costs, and reducing its carbon footprint. The investment is expected to help the company save around Rs.10 Cr per annum by way of lower power costs for the next 25 years. It is notable that the BSE-listed KPIGIL has already operationalised close to 100 MW solar power capacity in Sudi, Tanchha, Bhimpura, and Ranada villages of Bharuch so far. The company has set a target of 1,000 MW solar power capacities by 2025 and has also finalized the roadmap.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Inovio says COVID-19 vaccine candidate safe, effective in mid-stage trial

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc said its COVID-19 vaccine candidate was safe, well-tolerated and produced immune response against the new coronavirus in a mid-stage clinical trial, sending the drug developers shares up over 3.The trial, which en...

Centre in SC rules out door-to-door COVID vaccination, favours only registered Centres

The Centre has ruled out in the Supreme Court door-to-door vaccination of people and said the inoculation will be done at identified COVID Vaccination Centres CVC, both government and private, registered on COWIN for good, germane and ratio...

Juventus risks Serie A removal because of Super League

Juventus will be kicked out of Serie A if it doesnt withdraw from the European Super League, Italian soccer federation president Gabriele Gravina said Monday.While AC Milan and Inter Milan backed out of the ill-fated bid to form a breakaway...

PIL claims need for transparency in allocation of beds: HC seeks Delhi govt stand

Hospitals in the national capital are allegedly following a VIP culture of allocating beds and therefore, there is a need for a centralised and transparent system to help COVID-19 patients locate a bed, a PIL urged the Delhi High Court on M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021