Left Menu

Global Brands Network announces winners of the India's Top 50 - Achievers and Leaders 2021

Global Brands Network announced the winners of the prestigious India's Top 50 - Achievers & Leaders, 2021 listings and awards on May 10, 2021, to celebrate the most crucial contributions of all the Achievers, Innovators, and Leaders and to honor the Top 50 trailblazing individuals and organisations for their creativity, innovation, effectiveness, strength, ingenuity, knowledge, foresight, and best practices.

ANI | New Delhi, (Delhi), | Updated: 10-05-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 18:34 IST
Global Brands Network announces winners of the India's Top 50 - Achievers and Leaders 2021
Global Brands Network. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi, (Delhi), [India], May 10 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Global Brands Network announced the winners of the prestigious India's Top 50 - Achievers & Leaders, 2021 listings and awards on May 10, 2021, to celebrate the most crucial contributions of all the Achievers, Innovators, and Leaders and to honor the Top 50 trailblazing individuals and organisations for their creativity, innovation, effectiveness, strength, ingenuity, knowledge, foresight, and best practices. India's Top 50 - Achievers & Leaders were instituted to salute remarkable business leaders, service providers, entrepreneurs, individuals, and organizations for their continuing commitment to excellence, developing best practices and innovative strategies. The endeavour was to honor the Achievers, Innovators, and Leaders from an array of sectors like Healthcare, Education, Hospitality, Tourism, Real Estate, Architecture, Aviation, Engineering, Fashion, Arts, IT, Media, Entertainment, FMCG, Finance, Retail, Manufacturing, Firms, NGOs, Magazines, Portals, Consultancy, E-Commerce, etc.

These awards are announced each year (in 2 phases) to identify, celebrate and encourage remarkable business leaders, service providers, entrepreneurs, individuals, and organizations for their continuing commitment to excellence, developing best practices, and innovative strategies. The exacting and daunting feat of zeroing-in on the winners was achieved by the Global Brands Network, with support from its associates and partners, after an elaborate and meticulous selection process which included inviting nominations from potential nominees, substantial research and surveys, collation of feedback, and opinions, screening based on judging parameters and subsequently choosing the winners through an independent jury panel. The significant parameters which were considered for selecting the winners included Qualification & Professional Experience, Infrastructure & Facilities, Market Presence & Competition, Growth & Profitability, Quality & Operational Excellence, Financial & Business Acumen, Innovation & Novelty in Services, Ingenuity, and Imagination, Sustainability & Environmental Awareness, Job & Impact Potential, Client/Customer & Industry Feedback, Use of Technology & Trends, Efforts for Risk & Setback Mitigation, Previous Awards & Achievements, etc. The awards are conferred upon the "best of the best" in recognition of their attainment of world-class standard of quality excellence. The recipients of these awards are those stellar individuals and organizations who drive the growth of the business and service sector of this country with vision and inspiration. These listings and awards are instrumental for motivating others to strive for greater heights and to contribute more actively towards promoting the profession's intellectual, creative, and ethical value systems. The best performers and greatest innovators in the sector vouch for the fact that success comes only by determination, devotion, and creating exceptional services. A comprehensive list of winners of the India's Top 50 - Achievers & Leaders, 2021:

1. Eledent Aligners - (Dr Parvinder Singh Dhingra - Owner) 2. Dr. Deepashree Ramu - (Owner - Dhanwantri Ayurveda Clinic)

3. Dr. Vinisha Pandey Dentistry - (Dr Vinisha Pandey - Owner) 4. Pharmonics Life Sciences Private Limited

5. MGM Public School, Bhilai - (Fr. Kurian John - Principal) 6. Ashok Sharma Architects - (Ar. Ashok Sharma - Principal Architect)

7. Prof. (Dr) Nripendra Nath Bala - (Professor & Principal - BCDA College of Pharmacy & Technology) 8. Dr Na'eem Sadiq - (Medical Director - Plexus Neuro and Stem Cell Research Centre

9. Poddar and Sons Construction Planner Private Limited - (Ranjeet Poddar - Director) 10. Dr Suman Lal

11. Ark Architects and Interior Designers - (K. Rohit Nair - Managing Partner) 12. Dr Archana Arora - (Principal - Mount Abu Public School)

13. Dr Hrishikesh Pai - (Medical Director - Bloom IVF Group) 14. The Bakers Studio - (Sravanti Vedire - Owner)

15. Dr Deepak Singh - (Dr K. P. Singh Eye Hospital, Sultanpur) 16. ArogyaDham Piles and Fistula Hospital Panchkula - (Dr Rajan Goel - Director)

17. Ar. Jaydeep Mukherjee - (Director - Jaydeep Mukherjee Architects) 18. SK Houzz - (Mr. Satheesh Kumar Elangovan - Director)

19. FuturON Preschool - (A. Dileep Kumar - Owner) 20. Ar. G. Venkatesh - (Principal Architect - Sahastraksh Consultant & Director - School of Design, SSSUTMS)

The Founder-Director of the Praxis Media Group, Mrs. Swagatika Patel Singh congratulated all the winners and said that each winner has exemplified excellence and typifies the very best of business practices and innovations. These recognitions will further strengthen their ability to steer their objective through turbulent times, apply the best of the professional modules to manage and keep their missions afloat. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Inovio says COVID-19 vaccine candidate safe, effective in mid-stage trial

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc said its COVID-19 vaccine candidate was safe, well-tolerated and produced immune response against the new coronavirus in a mid-stage clinical trial, sending the drug developers shares up over 3.The trial, which en...

Centre in SC rules out door-to-door COVID vaccination, favours only registered Centres

The Centre has ruled out in the Supreme Court door-to-door vaccination of people and said the inoculation will be done at identified COVID Vaccination Centres CVC, both government and private, registered on COWIN for good, germane and ratio...

Juventus risks Serie A removal because of Super League

Juventus will be kicked out of Serie A if it doesnt withdraw from the European Super League, Italian soccer federation president Gabriele Gravina said Monday.While AC Milan and Inter Milan backed out of the ill-fated bid to form a breakaway...

PIL claims need for transparency in allocation of beds: HC seeks Delhi govt stand

Hospitals in the national capital are allegedly following a VIP culture of allocating beds and therefore, there is a need for a centralised and transparent system to help COVID-19 patients locate a bed, a PIL urged the Delhi High Court on M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021