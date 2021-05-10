Left Menu

Merck Africa Research Summit 2021 conducted in partnership with AU and African Ministers

MARS Online VC brought distinguished leaders on a single platform to reaffirm Merck Foundation's commitment towards developing a strong Africa roadmap towards gender equality by discussing policies, leadership, and scientific roles that can enable women to recover and thrive in a post-COVID-19 world.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lusaka | Updated: 10-05-2021 18:39 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 18:39 IST
Merck Foundation Image Credit: ANI

Merck Foundation (Merck-Foundation.com), the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany conducted the Merck Foundation Africa Research Summit – MARS 2021 online, in partnership with the African Union and African Ministers of different sectors, during the 8th edition of Merck Foundation Africa Asia Luminary 2021, held in partnership with the Government of Zambia. The conference was inaugurated by The President of the Republic of Zambia, H.E. Dr EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU and Prof. Dr Frank Stangenberg-Haverkamp Chairman of both of Executive Board of E.Merck KG and Merck Foundation Board of Trustees. It was co-chaired by H.E. Mrs ESTHER LUNGU, The First Lady of the Republic of Zambia and Senator, Dr Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation.

Elaborating about the MARS Summit, Senator, Dr Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and Chairperson of MARS explained "I am very happy to have 26 African Ministers of different sectors, coming together for the MARS Online VC. Merck Foundation has been committed to underscore its long-term commitment towards building Healthcare and Research Capacity in Africa with a special focus on women and youth. This year, the Summit mainly addressed the importance of Empowering women and youth in education and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics); challenges and strategies, the response to the Coronavirus pandemic, and the Role of Scientific Research in responding to Cancer and Vaccines Development – Two emerging challenges in Africa".

Dr Eng. Ahmed Hamdy, Executive Director, African Union - Scientific, Technical and Research Commission, emphasized, "The Merck Foundation Africa Research Summit was a valuable opportunity for all those engaged and interested in health research in Africa to learn about the full spectrum of ground-breaking scientific research currently underway in the continent with respect to COVID-19, and prepare the road ahead in Africa's strategy to tackle the pandemic with a concrete approach".

Hon. Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, Minister of Health and Population, Malawi said, "Women stand at the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis, as health care workers, caregivers, innovators, community organizers, and as some of the most exemplary and effective national leaders in combating the pandemic. This MARS ministerial panel has highlighted both the centrality of their contributions and the role of governments and policies in advancing gender equality which will be conducive in our collaboration to empower women and supporting girls in education. I am very privileged to work closely with the African Ministers to contribute towards the development of Africa."

