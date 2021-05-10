Left Menu

'Smokking Grillz' in Noida is one of the best dining restaurants started by a couple - A.K. Saini and Prema Saini

Smokking Grillz restaurant begins this new season of summer to offer something delicious for every taste and appetite. True to its brand values, this new menu offers simple, authentic cuisine, taking its cue from favorite tried and true recipes.

ANI | Noida (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 10-05-2021 18:39 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 18:39 IST
A.K. Saini and Prema Saini. Image Credit: ANI

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], MAY 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): Smokking Grillz restaurant begins this new season of summer to offer something delicious for every taste and appetite. True to its brand values, this new menu offers simple, authentic cuisine, taking its cue from favorite tried and true recipes. At the age of 65 years, A.K. Saini has taken the initiative to start a fine dining restaurant in the heart of Noida located at - Supertech North Eye, Sector 74, Noida, after serving more than 30 years in the field of Catering and Event Management. He served some reputed government departments like the Indian Army Club and Rashtrapati Bhawan with many appreciations and awards. The Smokking Grillz gives the best and authentic recipes of Indian, Mughlai, Continental, Thai & Chinese Cuisines. "Our rich catering experience can give mouth watering flavours to our customers," Saini said.

While working with the government departments we have also provided the service of catering in various parties & ceremonies like weddings, birthdays, corporate get-togethers etc. We are also empanelled with The Indian Army and Rashtrapati Bhawan. The focus of Smokking Grillz is to provide healthy nutritious food made with fresh oil and spices with the taste as well as health in this pandemic situation. The food is prepared with all precautions and safety norms of COVID-19 and delivered safely wherever required.

The owner of Smokking Grillz, A.K. Saini said, "We have a passion to prepare authentic and fusion recipes and love to serve our customers. That's why we started this premium restaurant at the age of 65 when most of the people think of getting retired. Hoping, everything goes well as per the expectations to start Smokking Grillz. We invite foodies to our restaurant to enjoy the finger licking foods with delicious moments." Whether you are in the mood for a snack platter and drink with friends or the daily special at lunch with colleagues, or a family dinner featuring a "gourmet fixed menu", the Smokking Grillz menu has it all.

The Smokking Grillz has got a Spacious, well-ventilated Kitchen, state-of-the-art equipments and Gadgets, trained & experienced staff and chefs. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

