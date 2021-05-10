Left Menu

JNPT, New Mangalore Port handle 120 tonnes of medical oxygen on priority basis

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2021 18:54 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 18:54 IST
JNPT, New Mangalore Port handle 120 tonnes of medical oxygen on priority basis

JNPT and New Mangalore Port on Monday handled 120 tonnes of medical oxygen on a priority basis, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said in a statement.

The ministry also said India's largest container port, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust, handled four medical-grade oxygen-filled cryogenic containers with a total quantity of 80 tonnes.

Each cryogenic container carried 20 tonnes of liquid medical-grade oxygen, and these medical-grade oxygen containers were loaded in Jebel Ali, United Arab Emirates, and reached India on Monday, it added in the statement.

Indian Navy's INS Kolkata reached New Mangalore Port on Monday carrying 40 MT of oxygen from Kuwait, it added.

The cargo also comprised of five tonnes of oxygen cylinders and four high-flow oxygen concentrators, the statement said.

The ministry has directed all major ports of India, including Kamarajar Port Ltd, to waive off all charges levied by Major Port Trusts, including vessel related charges and storage charges. It also directed them to accord the highest priority in the berthing sequence to the vessels carrying oxygen-related consignments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Inovio says COVID-19 vaccine candidate safe, effective in mid-stage trial

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc said its COVID-19 vaccine candidate was safe, well-tolerated and produced immune response against the new coronavirus in a mid-stage clinical trial, sending the drug developers shares up over 3.The trial, which en...

Centre in SC rules out door-to-door COVID vaccination, favours only registered Centres

The Centre has ruled out in the Supreme Court door-to-door vaccination of people and said the inoculation will be done at identified COVID Vaccination Centres CVC, both government and private, registered on COWIN for good, germane and ratio...

Juventus risks Serie A removal because of Super League

Juventus will be kicked out of Serie A if it doesnt withdraw from the European Super League, Italian soccer federation president Gabriele Gravina said Monday.While AC Milan and Inter Milan backed out of the ill-fated bid to form a breakaway...

PIL claims need for transparency in allocation of beds: HC seeks Delhi govt stand

Hospitals in the national capital are allegedly following a VIP culture of allocating beds and therefore, there is a need for a centralised and transparent system to help COVID-19 patients locate a bed, a PIL urged the Delhi High Court on M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021