Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1915 hours: DEL53 BIZ-LD STOCKS Sensex, Nifty rise for 4th straight session; pharma, banking stocks lead rally Mumbai: Equity gauges Sensex and Nifty rallied for the fourth straight session on Monday on hectic buying in mainly pharma, power and banking shares as investors brushed aside concerns over rising coronavirus cases amid positive global cues. DEL68 BIZ-WHATSAPP-PRIVACY Users not accepting privacy terms to face limited functionality: WhatsApp New Delhi: WhatsApp will not delete any account for not accepting its new privacy update, but users not agreeing to the controversial terms after ''several weeks'' will not be able to access their chat list, and eventually, will not be able to answer incoming phone or video calls over the app.

DEL59 BIZ-LD-RUPEE Rupee rises for 3rd day to close at 1-month high against dollar Mumbai: The rupee rose by 16 paise to close at more than one-month high of 73.35 against the US dollar on Monday, marking its third straight session of gains on the back of positive domestic equities and weak American currency.

DEL71 BIZ-FOODGRAINS Govt rules out possibility of free grains distribution to migrants this time New Delhi: The government on Monday ruled out the possibility of free foodgrains distribution to migrants saying there is no panic situation and no complete national lockdown unlike last year. DEL38 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold gains Rs 179; silver up by Rs 826 New Delhi: Gold in the national capital on Monday rose by Rs 179 to Rs 47,452 per 10 gram helped by strong buying in the global precious metal, according to HDFC Securities.

DEL14 BIZ-VIRUS-ELI LILLY-BARICITINIB Eli Lilly inks pacts for Baricitinib with Sun Pharma, Cipla, Lupin for COVID-19 treatment in India New Delhi: Drug firm Eli Lilly and Company on Monday said it has inked voluntary licensing agreements with Indian drug firms -- Sun Pharma, Cipla and Lupin -- to expedite availability of its arthritis drug Baricitinib for treatment of COVID-19 patients in India.

DEL6 BIZ-PETROL-PRICE-HIKE Petrol, diesel prices at record highs; Petrol crosses Rs 100-mark in Maharashtra New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices on Monday hit record highs across the country after rates were increased for the fifth time in a week, following which Maharashtra joined Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh in the league of states where petrol rates breached the Rs 100-a-litre mark. DCM53 BIZ-STOCKS-WEALTH Investors' wealth jumps over Rs 6.44 lakh cr in four days New Delhi: Investors' wealth has increased by Rs 6,44,760.45 crore in four trading sessions on the back of an equity market rally.

DCM4 BIZ-FADA-VEHICLE REGISTRATIONS Total vehicle registrations in India slips 30 pc to 1,52,71,519 units in 2020-21: FADA New Delhi: The total vehicle registrations in India fell by 29.85 per cent to 1,52,71,519 units in financial year 2020-21, the lowest in the last eight years, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) said on Monday.

