FAITH urges Centre to take up measures targeting job creation

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2021 19:59 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 19:59 IST
The Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism and Hospitality (FAITH) urged the Union finance ministry, RBI and the tourism ministry to urgently take up measures targeted at creating jobs in the sector.

“It has been repeatedly reaffirmed through all government data, whether that of GST, RBI or of income tax, that tourism, travel and hospitality continue to be the worst hit sector during the 13-months period since the time pandemic struck and is also likely to stay that way for much of the foreseeable period.

“To address that on an immediate basis, the three measures proposed are waiver or compensation for Fixed Statutory Liabilities, Direct Benefit Transfer of Basic Pay and credit of SEIS dues for 2019-20,” a statement by FAITH said.

FAITH, the policy federation of all national associations representing the tourism, travel and hospitality industry of India, underlined that there has been literally no tourism business due to full or partial shutdown of all other segments of tourism--inbound, outbound, corporate and also group tourism business and now domestic travel.

This situation, it said, is dramatically inverse to that of pre-pandemic which saw more than 17.8 million international tourist arrivals, almost 26.9 million outbound and almost 2.3 billion domestic tourism visits in 2019-20.

“Despite no revenues, there are statutory liabilities & compliance liabilities at both state and central government level and other regulatory bodies which still need to be met. These include various forms of duties, taxes, cess or license fees, including electricity and water, property taxes, excise duties, transport taxes, among others.

“With no revenues and businesses continuing under shutdown for measures beyond their control, it is principally unfair for these businesses to continue paying fixed costs of statutory liabilities and compliances for them,” the statement said.

The body also raised concerns over loss of jobs in the sector which generates around 10-12 per cent of direct and indirect employment.

It requested that an amount equivalent to their pre- pandemic basic salaries be sent each month to such tourism, travel and hospitality employees in a direct benefit transfer against their PAN Card.

“This will help support livelihoods of crores of people and their families till the duration of the pandemic. It will also enable them to be job and service ready for when it is time to restart Indian tourism,” the statement added.

PTI ASG SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

