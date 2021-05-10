Kuwait suspends travel from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka - KUNA
Kuwait has suspended flights, and barred entry to travellers, from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka until further notice, state news agency KUNA said on Monday, to try to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Kuwait last week it would ban citizens who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 from travelling aboard from May 22.Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 10-05-2021 20:08 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 20:08 IST
Kuwait has suspended flights, and barred entry to travellers, from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka until further notice, state news agency KUNA said on Monday, to try to contain the spread of the coronavirus. The decision by the Gulf state's cabinet did not include cargo flights.
To enter Kuwait from the four countries, people must have been in another country for at least 14 days beforehand, the statement said. Kuwait last week it would ban citizens who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 from travelling aboard from May 22. (Writing by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Toby Chopra)
