Bank of Baroda launches microsite to support employees amid COVID-19 pandemic

State-owned Bank of Baroda on Monday said it has launched a micro-website that will serve as an emergency networking platform for all employees amid the second wave of COVID-19.

The microsite will offer vital data, including a network of plasma donors to employees who are in need of. Recovered employees can also enrol themselves voluntarily as donors, the lender said in a statement.

It offers a host of other facilities that include providing contact details of various SPOCs (single point of contact) across zones for help, registration facility for employees to sign up for volunteer work in their cities, reaching out under the 'Need Help' section to request assistance for themselves or their families.

The site is also hosting external links for suppliers of necessities like oxygen cylinders, Remdesivir, plasma and hospital beds.

The lender said that within two days of going live, more than 305 employees from across the country have registered themselves for plasma, and several have registered for voluntary aid work in their respective cities.

