Coforge's promoter sells shares worth Rs 616 cr in open mkt deal

The sole promoter of Coforge Ltd, Hulst BV on Monday offloaded shares worth a little over Rs 616 crore in the firm, through an open market transaction.

As per BSE's bulk deal data, the promoter sold 19 lakh scrips at an average price of Rs 3,242.26.

The total deal value stood at Rs 6,16,02,94,000.

As per shareholding data for March 2021 quarter, Hulst BV held 63.99 per cent stake in the firm.

Through a separate transaction, Axis Mutual Fund a/c Axis Long Term Equity Fund picked 6.17 lakh scrips of the firm at a price of Rs 3,240 per scrip, valuing the deal at Rs 200 crore.

On BSE, shares of Coforge Ltd ended 4.59 per cent lower at Rs 3,221.85.

Separately, TPG Growth IV SF Pte Ltd and Pronomz Ventures LLP offloaded shares worth Rs 208.12 crore and Rs 30.97 crore, respectively, in Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd.

As per the bulk deal data, TPG Growth sold 13.36 lakh shares and Pronomz Ventures 1.99 lakh scrips of the company at Rs 1,552.05 apiece.

The buyers-- Classic Opportunities Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap Fund and Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund-- bought the scrips at the same price.

Classic Opportunities Fund picked up 2.57 lakh scrips, Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap Fund 3.9 lakh and Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund 1.94 lakh scrips of the company.

On BSE, Solara Active Pharma Sciences closed the counter at Rs 1,647.8, higher 5.28 per cent over the previous close.

