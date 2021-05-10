Left Menu

PNB to raise capital from share sale; sets floor price at Rs 35.51 per equity

Punjab National Bank PNB on Monday said its board has approved raising equity capital from qualified institutional investors to enhance its capital base.For the Qualified Institutional Placement QIP purposes, the bank has fixed the floor price at Rs 35.51 per equity share.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2021 20:50 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 20:47 IST
PNB to raise capital from share sale; sets floor price at Rs 35.51 per equity
Representative Image Image Credit: Reuters

Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Monday said its board has approved raising equity capital from qualified institutional investors to enhance its capital base.

For the Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) purposes, the bank has fixed the floor price at Rs 35.51 per equity share. The 'Relevant Date' for the purpose of the QIP is May 10, 2021 and accordingly the floor price in respect of the aforesaid QIP, based on the pricing formula as prescribed under SEBI ICDR Regulations is Rs 35.51 per equity share, PNB said in a regulatory filing. The bank may at its discretion offer a discount of not more than 5 per cent on the floor price. However, the bank did not disclose how much it intends to mobilise through the QIP.

The bank has a headroom to raise about Rs 3,200 crore from share sale as per the board and shareholders nod of July 9 and August 4, 2020, respectively.

The board had given nod for mobilising Rs 7,000 crore from QIP in one or more than one tranches. Of this, the bank had raised Rs 3,788.04 crore from QIP in December following which the government holding in the bank came down from 85.59 per cent to 76.87 per cent.

PNB further said that a meeting of the Capital Raising Committee is scheduled to be held on Friday, May 14, 2021, to consider and determine the issue price, including a discount, if any, for the shares to be allotted to eligible Qualified Institutional Buyers.

The issue price will be determined by the bank in consultation with the Book Running Lead Managers appointed for the QIP Issue, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan: Rape accused ties nuptial knot with complainant at police station

A rape accused tied the wedding knot with the complainant at a police station in Rajasthans Kota district on Monday, police said. They decided to marry after a compromise was reached between them with the help of police intervention. The gi...

Kohli, Ishant, Pujara get first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

India captain Virat Kohli, senior pacer Ishant Sharma and Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara on Monday received their first doses of COVID-19 vaccine.While Kohli, who now lives in Mumbai, posted a photo on instagram, Ishant and his wife Prat...

Karnataka: Strict COVID-19 restrictions kick in

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has appealed to the people to abide by the strict lockdown-like restrictions in Karnataka from Monday for the next fortnight to contain the spread of coronavirus, which is spreading in the state at an alarming...

HC asks AAP govt if MLA Imran Hussain got oxygen from refillers in Delhi

The Delhi High Court Monday asked the Delhi government whether AAP MLA Imran Hussain was supplied any oxygen through refillers in the national capital who were given the gas for individuals in home care, hospitals and ambulances.A bench of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021