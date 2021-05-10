Left Menu

Nxtdigital, Siti Networks enter into infra sharing agreement in MSO space

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2021 20:58 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 20:58 IST
Nxtdigital, Siti Networks enter into infra sharing agreement in MSO space

Hinduja Group’s Headend-in-the-Sky platform Nxtdigital and multi-system operator Siti Networks have entered into an infrastructure sharing agreement.

Siti Networks is owned by Subhash Chandra-led Essel Group.

The move, the first of its kind, will have two conventional competitors share Infrastructure, heralding a new era of collaboration in the digital platform space, the companies said in a joint statement.

As part of that Siti Networks (earlier Siti Cable Network) will leverage the HITS infrastructure to provide higher uptime and quality of services to its semi-urban and rural customers and NXT will earn a service fee for sharing its pan-India satellite delivery infrastructure, it added.

“With significant investments in technology, our HITS platform was designed to facilitate MSOs deliver digital content across India. We are happy that SITI Networks has chosen to work with us, sharing our infrastructure to deliver their services in markets where conventional connectivity remains a challenge,” Nxtdigital MD & CEO Vynsley Fernandes said.

Nxtdigital presently has a subscriber base of over five million.

This move is in line with Siti’s strategy of enhancing its operational efficiencies. Siti will leverage the HITS infrastructure to deliver its signals to its local cable operators (LCOs), thus providing its services to semi-urban and rural subscribers, while also expanding its footprint across the country through satellite.

“SITI has been focusing on enhancing its operational efficiencies. With the Government approving Infrastructure sharing in our domain, this tie-up with NXT DIGITAL is a natural progression and helps us overcome the difficulties of a terrestrial network in some markets through the Headend-In-The-Sky (HITS) approach. Operational efficiencies, along with uninterrupted services, will help improve our customer experience,” Siti Networks CEO Anil Malhotra said.

Both teams have ensured all necessary testing and compliances, he added.

Meanwhile, in a separate filing Nxtdigital on Monday informed stock exchanges that the company in its board meeting scheduled on May 13, 2021, may consider raising funds through the rights issue.

“In the said meeting, the Board may consider inter-alia - the proposal of fundraising by offer and issuance of fully paid-up equity shares of the Company by way of a rights issue to the eligible shareholders,” it said. HITS is also a mode of delivering channels through a satellite multiplex service that enables customers to pick and choose channels.

Under this regime, an operator receives all pay channels at one centralised location in the country and there they are decoded and re-encrypted and then again uplinked to a satellite.

Shares of Nxtdigital Ltd on Monday settled at Rs 457 apiece on BSE, down 0.10 per cent from the previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan: Rape accused ties nuptial knot with complainant at police station

A rape accused tied the wedding knot with the complainant at a police station in Rajasthans Kota district on Monday, police said. They decided to marry after a compromise was reached between them with the help of police intervention. The gi...

Kohli, Ishant, Pujara get first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

India captain Virat Kohli, senior pacer Ishant Sharma and Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara on Monday received their first doses of COVID-19 vaccine.While Kohli, who now lives in Mumbai, posted a photo on instagram, Ishant and his wife Prat...

Karnataka: Strict COVID-19 restrictions kick in

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has appealed to the people to abide by the strict lockdown-like restrictions in Karnataka from Monday for the next fortnight to contain the spread of coronavirus, which is spreading in the state at an alarming...

HC asks AAP govt if MLA Imran Hussain got oxygen from refillers in Delhi

The Delhi High Court Monday asked the Delhi government whether AAP MLA Imran Hussain was supplied any oxygen through refillers in the national capital who were given the gas for individuals in home care, hospitals and ambulances.A bench of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021