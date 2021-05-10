Left Menu

Honor aid in the spirit it is given and not as per quantity: HC to Centre

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2021 21:14 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 21:08 IST
Honor aid in the spirit it is given and not as per quantity: HC to Centre
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Monday told the Centre that all quantities, big or small, of foreign aid should be accepted with the same gratitude with which it was being given, even if it was only one rupee.

''You have to honor the spirit in which it (aid) is being given. By not accepting it (aid in small quantity) you are dishonoring the person giving it,'' a bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli said to the Centre.

The court asked the central government counsel appearing in the matter to take instructions on why foreign aid in small quantities was not being accepted by Indian Embassies.

The lawyer appearing for the central government said that there could be a minimum cap on foreign aid as it may not be feasible to bring aid in small quantities.

However, the bench remarked that it was ''an attitude problem'' of the officials as they do not appreciate aid in small quantities.

''Even one rupee given with gratitude should be accepted with gratitude,'' the bench said.

It also said that there are flights coming in from abroad bringing back Indians and therefore, smaller quantities of aid can be accommodated in them.

The court also said that smaller quantities of aid can be accumulated at the embassies till they are large enough to be shipped to India.

It asked the lawyer to take instructions and inform the court on Tuesday.

The issue came up after amicus curiae and senior advocate Rajshekhar Rao said he came to know of instances where aid offered has been refused by the Indian embassies.

He said that in one such incident, the people offering the aid had to charter a flight to send medical equipment here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Portugal border cops sentenced to jail over death of detained traveller

Three Portuguese border officers were sentenced to several years in jail on Monday, in a much-awaited ruling over the fatal beating last year of a Ukrainian man in a Lisbon airport.The Lisbon court found that Ihor Homeniuk, 42, was kicked, ...

Cal HC directs WB govt to file affidavit on exact state of affairs on COVID-19 management

The Calcutta High Court on Monday directed West Bengal government to file an affidavit by next week disclosing the exact state of affairs with regard to COVID-19 management, facilities, medicines, infrastructure and the vaccination drive.He...

Rajasthan: Rape accused ties nuptial knot with complainant at police station

A rape accused tied the wedding knot with the complainant at a police station in Rajasthans Kota district on Monday, police said. They decided to marry after a compromise was reached between them with the help of police intervention. The gi...

Kohli, Ishant, Pujara get first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

India captain Virat Kohli, senior pacer Ishant Sharma and Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara on Monday received their first doses of COVID-19 vaccine.While Kohli, who now lives in Mumbai, posted a photo on instagram, Ishant and his wife Prat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021