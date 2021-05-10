Left Menu

Registration made compulsory for import of electronic integrated circuits

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2021 21:12 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 21:12 IST
The government on Monday said it has made import registration compulsory for host of electronic integrated circuits under chip imports monitoring system (CHIMS), a move which could discourage inbound shipments of such goods and promote their local manufacturing.

According to a notification of the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), under the import monitoring system importers would have to submit advance information in an online system for inbound shipments of these products and obtain an automatic registration number by paying specified fee.

DGFT is an arm of the commerce ministry which deals with exports and imports.

The importer can apply for registration not earlier than 60th day before the expected date of arrival of import consignment and can apply till the date of arrival of the consignment.

''Import policy of items listed...shall be subject to CHIMS with effect from August 1 this year,'' the notification said.

The items include electronic integrated circuits - processors and controllers; electronic integrated circuits - memories; and electronic integrated circuits - amplifiers.

The ministry had earlier made a similar process for imports of several iron and steel goods, coal, and aluminium, copper items. The move is part of an exercise to reduce import of unnecessary goods and boost domestic manufacturing.

