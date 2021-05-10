Left Menu

UAE to bar airline passengers arriving from Bangladesh, Pak, Nepal, Sri Lanka from May 12

The United Arab Emirates has announced it will bar airline passengers arriving from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka starting May 12 until further notice, as concern mounts over a virus variant spreading in India.The statement on the UAEs state-run WAM news agency said anyone who has been in those Southeast Asian nations over the past two weeks are also forbidden from entering the country.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 10-05-2021 21:17 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 21:16 IST
UAE to bar airline passengers arriving from Bangladesh, Pak, Nepal, Sri Lanka from May 12
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The United Arab Emirates has announced it will bar airline passengers arriving from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka starting May 12 until further notice, as concern mounts over a virus variant spreading in India.

The statement on the UAE's state-run WAM news agency said anyone who has been in those Southeast Asian nations over the past two weeks are also forbidden from entering the country. They must first spend 14 days in another country before being allowed to enter the UAE.

Emirati citizens, diplomats and a few others are exempt from the restrictions as long as they get tested on arrival and quarantine for 10 days in the UAE.

Already, the UAE has halted all flights to and from India over the dramatic virus outbreak there. The decisions have a major impact on residents of seven sheikhdoms, home to millions of foreign workers from India, Pakistan and the other nations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Portugal border cops sentenced to jail over death of detained traveller

Three Portuguese border officers were sentenced to several years in jail on Monday, in a much-awaited ruling over the fatal beating last year of a Ukrainian man in a Lisbon airport.The Lisbon court found that Ihor Homeniuk, 42, was kicked, ...

Cal HC directs WB govt to file affidavit on exact state of affairs on COVID-19 management

The Calcutta High Court on Monday directed West Bengal government to file an affidavit by next week disclosing the exact state of affairs with regard to COVID-19 management, facilities, medicines, infrastructure and the vaccination drive.He...

Rajasthan: Rape accused ties nuptial knot with complainant at police station

A rape accused tied the wedding knot with the complainant at a police station in Rajasthans Kota district on Monday, police said. They decided to marry after a compromise was reached between them with the help of police intervention. The gi...

Kohli, Ishant, Pujara get first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

India captain Virat Kohli, senior pacer Ishant Sharma and Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara on Monday received their first doses of COVID-19 vaccine.While Kohli, who now lives in Mumbai, posted a photo on instagram, Ishant and his wife Prat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021