EU approves 1.9 bln euro Czech aid scheme for companies hit by pandemic

The European Commission on Monday approved a 1.9 billion euro ($2.31 billion) Czech scheme to support companies affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Czech program will ensure liquidity support for businesses that have seen their revenues shrink due to lockdowns and other measures to curb the pandemic, EU Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, who is in charge of competition issues in the EU's executive, said.

Under the scheme, companies can get grants, guarantees or loans if they have experienced a minimum decline in turnover in the range of 25% to 50% since February 2020 compared to the time before the pandemic. ($1 = 0.8219 euros)

