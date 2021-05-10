Left Menu

Chinese safari park conceals escape of leopards for 1 week

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 10-05-2021 21:47 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 21:47 IST
Authorities in eastern China hunted Monday for the last of three leopards that escaped from a safari park, which faced strong public criticism for concealing the breakout for nearly a week.

The leopards escaped from Hangzhou Safari Park on April 19 during a handover between zookeepers due to a lapse in operating procedures, officials said at a news conference on Monday.

Hangzhou Deputy Mayor Wang Hong said police received calls that leopards were spotted last Thursday and Friday but the safari park denied any had escaped. The safari park failed to report the escape because it feared that a public announcement would severely reduce the number of visitors to the park over China's five-day Labor Day holidays, officials said. The park instead attempted to recover the leopards privately, and captured one on April 21.

The safari park eventually reported the missing leopards last Friday night, and a second one was captured on Saturday, they said.

The two recovered leopards are in good health, officials said.

Authorities were using drones and hunting dogs to try to capture the last leopard, they said.

The leopard was spotted by a drone early Sunday, but fled when people attempted to approach it, according to the Global Times newspaper.

The delay in announcing the escape sparked criticism that the safari park had put people at risk, especially since the animals were at large over the Labor Day holidays, when large numbers of tourists visit Hangzhou. The city is one of China's most popular tourist destinations, famed for its tea plantations and scenic West Lake.

Authorities are still investigating the leopards' escape. Five employees, including the general manager and legal representative of the safari park, have been taken into police custody for questioning.

Officials urged people to remain indoors as much as possible while they attempted to recover the last leopard.

The safari park said on its Weibo microblogging account Saturday that it was “sincerely sorry” for not announcing the escape sooner. It said it did not make a public announcement because the young leopards were believed to be less aggressive and it wanted to prevent panic.

The safari park has been temporarily closed while it reviews safety and management issues.

