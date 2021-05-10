England will further ease COVID restrictions from May 17 - UK PM

England will further ease COVID restrictions from May 17 - UK PMReuters | London | Updated: 10-05-2021 21:52 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 21:49 IST
England will further ease COVID-19 restrictions from May 17 and the plan to move beyond the pandemic has as yet not been derailed by variants, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.
"This unlocking amounts to a very considerable step on the road back to normality and I am confident that we will be able to go further," Johnson told a news conference.
Johnson has previously said nearly all restrictions could be lifted on June 21.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
