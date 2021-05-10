Left Menu

IOB board to meet next week to allot preferential shares to govt for Rs 4,100 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2021 21:55 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 21:55 IST
IOB board to meet next week to allot preferential shares to govt for Rs 4,100 cr

State-owned Indian Overseas Bank on Monday said its board will meet next week to issue preference shares to the government for Rs 4,100 crore capital infusion.

A meeting of the board of directors for the issue of equity share capital would be held on Monday, May 17, 2021, to issue and allot shares to the government on a preferential basis for the capital infusion of Rs 4,100 crore, Indian Overseas Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The bank said it has received the capital on March 31, 2021.

Shares of the bank closed flat at Rs 15.85 apiece on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP went into Assam polls with pro-incumbency, and retained power: Jitendra Singh

The BJP entered the Assam assembly elections with pro-incumbency and came back to power with a full mandate, Union minister Jitendra Singh on Monday. Singh, along with BJP National President J P Nadda and other leaders, were here to attend ...

UK PM Johnson predicts work habits to get much closer to normal

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday predicted Britains post-pandemic working habits will get much closer to normality, and that cities would be bustling again.Im optimistic that things will get back much closer to normality, he told a ne...

Himanta Biswa Sarma sworn-in as 15th Chief Minister of Assam

BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma, was on Monday sworn-in as the 15th Chief Minister of Assam by Governor Jagadish Mukhi at the Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra, a major cultural institution, in Guwahati.He also vowed to take the state to great...

FOREX-Dollar languishes at 10-week lows after weak jobs report

The dollar held at 2-12 month lows on Monday as a weak U.S. employment report spurred investors to ditch the U.S. currency, pushing major rivals including the British pound and Australian dollar higher. The dollar index, which measures the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021