With changing times an evolving digital-savvy audience, we want to expand our premium shopping experience for customers with an exclusive OPPO-owned e-store platform.This initiative is aimed at improving our customers online shopping experience and ensuring ease and convenience in accessing our latest brand offerings, Oppo India chief marketing officer Damyant Singh Khanoria said. Oppo will sell over 80 varieties of budget and premium smartphones, IoT products, and wearables on the companys e-store.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2021 22:13 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 22:13 IST
Oppo starts own e-commerce to sell mobile devices, accessories in India

Smartphone maker Oppo India on Monday said it has started its own e-commerce service to sell mobile devices and accessories in the country. Oppo already sells products at around 60,000 sales points in India and on e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart. ''With changing times & an evolving digital-savvy audience, we want to expand our premium shopping experience for customers with an exclusive OPPO-owned e-store platform.

“This initiative is aimed at improving our customers' online shopping experience and ensuring ease and convenience in accessing our latest brand offerings,'' Oppo India chief marketing officer Damyant Singh Khanoria said. Oppo will sell over 80 varieties of budget and premium smartphones, IoT products, and wearables on the company's e-store. ''Oppo seeks to provide holistic integrated experiences while empowering our users to stay connected, all from the comfort of their homes,'' Khanoria said. Besides this, Oppo said it has pledged to donate 300 Oppo Band Style to the Cyberabad police workforce. The band will help them in monitoring their heart rate and Sp02 levels to keep a check on their safety.

''Through this small contribution, we wanted to thank Cyberabad police for their constant commitment and dedication to safeguard each one of us during such testing times.

“OPPO stands with India and will continue supporting it in overcoming this adversity,'' Oppo India vice president and head of research and development Tasleem Arif said.

Earlier this month, the brand also donated 1,000 oxygenators and 500 breathing machines worth Rs 4.3 crore to the Red Cross Society and the Uttar Pradesh government. The company has also donated 5,000 Oppo band style to the frontline warriors.

