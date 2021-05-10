Left Menu

Delhi govt-run Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital gets PSA oxygen plant

It will contribute to uninterrupted oxygen supply to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, which is one of Delhis crucial COVID care centres, the statement said.We started building the machine two weeks back and had to work very closely with our supply chain partners to expedite the process.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2021 22:33 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 22:33 IST
A Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen plant has been installed at the Delhi government-run Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital which can supply the life-saving gas for 115 beds there.

The installation of the plant was facilitated with the joint efforts of the Delhi government's Dialogue and Development Commission and Bansuri Charitable Society.

The PSA plant has been installed by MVS Engineering to help address the oxygen crisis, a company statement said on Monday.

The plant has been manufactured and installed at an cost of Rs 91.84 lakh and has a capacity of 35 NM3 per hour (equivalent to 5 jumbo cylinders/hr), it said. It will contribute to uninterrupted oxygen supply to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, which is one of Delhi's crucial COVID care centres, the statement said.

''We started building the machine two weeks back and had to work very closely with our supply chain partners to expedite the process. Normally, it takes between three to four weeks to complete the manufacturing for a plant. ''However, given the crisis situation in Delhi, we ensured this plant was built and installed in record time,'' said Siddharth Rastogi, Executive Director, MVS Engineering Pvt Ltd.

Since last year, the firm has installed PSA Oxygen plants in 40 hospitals across the country, including four in the NCR region in the last two weeks, it added. Rastogi said they are facing issues due to the government's blanket ban on the supply of industrial oxygen, and added that it has constricted raw material supplies because the production of many inputs particularly from the steel industry was used to manufacture generators requires industrial oxygen.

''Similarly, we have to import Zeolite Molecular Sieves at higher prices, the main raw material for production of oxygen. We request the government to intervene and help support us in helping offset the higher raw material prices and ease its policies that are negatively impacting our production,'' he added.

