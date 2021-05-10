Left Menu

JSW Hydro Energy raises $707 mn in maiden green bond sale

The Regulation-S Reg-S bonds which are denominated in US dollars and sold to non-resident American investors was oversubscribed four times, helping the issuer tighten the coupon from an initial guidance of 4.5 per cent to 4.125 per cent over the US treasury at closing, Deutsche Bank India, which was the sole lead book runner to and the green structuring agent of the issue, told PTI.Majority of subscribers are high-quality long-only investors, it added.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-05-2021 22:34 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 22:34 IST
JSW Hydro Energy raises $707 mn in maiden green bond sale

JSW Hydro Energy, an arm of Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Energy, has raised USD 707 million (about Rs 5,200 crore) through its maiden international green bond sale that was oversubscribed by four times, merchant bankers said on Monday.

This is the largest green bonds sale by a domestic issuer, according to the merchant bankers and also the first such issue this fiscal.

When contacted JSW Group refused to comment, citing regulatory compliance.

The USD 707 million 10-year money was priced at 4.125 per cent over the US treasury at closing, down from the initial guidance of 4.50 per cent, as the issue had a huge investor demand of four times the issue size, the merchant bankers said.

JSW Hydro Energy successfully raised USD 707 million in a green bond sale from international investors, as per merchant bankers. The Regulation-S (Reg-S) bonds (which are denominated in US dollars and sold to non-resident American investors) was oversubscribed four times, helping the issuer tighten the coupon from an initial guidance of 4.5 per cent to 4.125 per cent over the US treasury at closing, Deutsche Bank India, which was the sole lead book runner to and the green structuring agent of the issue, told PTI.

Majority of subscribers are high-quality long-only investors, it added. The strong response to the issue, especially in the current environment, is a testament to the quality of the issuer and the confidence that oversees investors continue to repose in high-quality Indian issuances, Amrish Baliga, a managing director at Deutsche Bank India, told PTI. He said the key point to note is that it comes at a time when foreign portfolio investors are pulling out from the domestic fixed income market, making it a blowout success. Over-subscription of four times in this environment is much higher than some issues even before the pandemic crisis. The company was planning to raise USD 750 million in 10-year senior secured green bonds but finally chose to pick only USD 707 million, the bank said. Other merchant bankers include Standard Chartered Bank, JP Morgan and Barclays India. JSW Hydro Energy has an installed generation capacity of 1,391 MW. The group as a whole has 4,559 MW capacity, of which 3,158 MW are thermal power and 10 MW solar power. Its operations across the country and have stakes in natural resource companies in South Africa. The company's biggest hydel asset is Himachal Baspa Power Company, which it had acquired in 2015 for Rs 9,275 crore from Jaiprakash Power Ventures. The acquisition has given JSW Energy complete control over the 300 MW Baspa II and 1,091 MW Karcham Wangtoo hydro electricity projects.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

11 COVID-19 patients die in AP pvt hospital due to problem in oxgen supply

Tirupati, May 10 PTI At least 11 Covid-19 patients died due to a problem in oxygen supply inside the ICU in Ruia Hospital here late on Monday night, Chittoor district Collector M Hari Narayanan said.There was a five-minute lag in reloading ...

France honours Paris teacher who saved jogger''s life

The French government gave a medal Monday to a math teacher-volunteer firefighter who used CPR to save the life of a jogger in a Paris park, a gesture that has drawn national attention to the importance of first aid training.The joggers wif...

Only 20 pc COVID-19 patients need supportive care: Doctors

Renowned doctors who are part of the Gujarat governments COVID-19 task force on Monday said 80 per cent coronavirus patients recover through proper medication and rest, and called for careful use of Remdesivir which has seen a scramble duri...

Romanian president says more NATO presence needed in Eastern Europe

Eastern European NATO states would like a bigger allied military presence on the blocs eastern flank, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said on Monday after a virtual summit that was joined by U.S. President Joe Biden.The summit of the Buch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021