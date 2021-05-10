Left Menu

Hundreds of BBVA employees rally against layoff plans in Spain

Hundreds of BBVA employees took to the streets across Spain on Monday to protest plans by the country's second-biggest bank to cut around 16% of its staff in its home market.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 10-05-2021 23:02 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 22:58 IST
Hundreds of BBVA employees rally against layoff plans in Spain
Representative image

Hundreds of BBVA employees took to the streets across Spain on Monday to protest plans by the country's second-biggest bank to cut around 16% of its staff in its home market. BBVA said last month that it was planning to cut 3,800 jobs and close almost a quarter of its branches, to adapt to a customer shift towards online banking.

The rallies in Madrid, Barcelona and smaller cities as far-flung as the islands of Gran Canaria and Mallorca follow calls from the government to rein in top bankers' wages as the sector plans layoffs. The Comisiones Obreras union, which called for the protest on Monday, said 6,000 took part.

In central Madrid, Ana Maria Rodriguez, who has worked at BBVA for five years, came to march with her three year-old daughter in a pram because she could not afford a babysitter. "We came to defend our jobs, because behind every number there is a family," she said. "We are not just numbers, we are people, and all of us have come to fight for what we are, for our work."

Lenders in Spain have been cutting costs, either alone or through tie-ups, as rock-bottom interest rates strangle their profits. Last month, Caixabank, now Spain's largest domestic bank after buying rival Bankia, announced plans to cut around 8,000 jobs, one of the biggest staff reductions in the country's history.

Since the end of October, five Spanish lenders have announced close to 18,000 job cuts and more are expected. Despite halving its bank branches since the financial crisis in 2008, Spain still has one of the densest banking networks in the world, with nearly 50 branches per 100,000 adults.

The number of bank employees has already fallen by almost 35% compared to December 2019, according to the Bank of Spain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

11 COVID-19 patients die in AP pvt hospital due to problem in oxgen supply

Tirupati, May 10 PTI At least 11 Covid-19 patients died due to a problem in oxygen supply inside the ICU in Ruia Hospital here late on Monday night, Chittoor district Collector M Hari Narayanan said.There was a five-minute lag in reloading ...

France honours Paris teacher who saved jogger''s life

The French government gave a medal Monday to a math teacher-volunteer firefighter who used CPR to save the life of a jogger in a Paris park, a gesture that has drawn national attention to the importance of first aid training.The joggers wif...

Only 20 pc COVID-19 patients need supportive care: Doctors

Renowned doctors who are part of the Gujarat governments COVID-19 task force on Monday said 80 per cent coronavirus patients recover through proper medication and rest, and called for careful use of Remdesivir which has seen a scramble duri...

Romanian president says more NATO presence needed in Eastern Europe

Eastern European NATO states would like a bigger allied military presence on the blocs eastern flank, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said on Monday after a virtual summit that was joined by U.S. President Joe Biden.The summit of the Buch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021