ICG rescues 5 fishermen from boat near Hutbay in Andaman

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2021 23:28 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 23:26 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Monday said it rescued five fishermen from a boat that was in distress off Bomilla creek near Hutbay of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The boat, Kalamma, had sailed from Junglighat on May 3. While fishing in Bomilla Creek on Saturday, it toppled due to high swell and inclement weather and the engine got damaged due to ingress of saltwater, the ICG said in a statement.

The fishermen on the boat sent a distress signal from an unregistered transmitter that was detected by the ICG's regional headquarters in Port Blair, it said.

The boat was located by the ICG on Sunday and brought to Hutbay, it added.

''All five boat crew members are reported to be safe and healthy. The boat along with its crew was handed over to the local police at Hutbay for further formalities,'' the statement said.

The instant case highlights the importance of carriage of DATs (distress alert transmitters) by fishing boats and its effectiveness in saving lives at sea, it said.

