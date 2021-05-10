Left Menu

COVID-19 outbreak: Now Noida residents can get new oxygen cylinders from May 11

PTI | Noida | Updated: 10-05-2021 23:44 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 23:44 IST
COVID-19 outbreak: Now Noida residents can get new oxygen cylinders from May 11

Starting Tuesday, Noida residents can get new oxygen cylinders for COVID-19 patients in home isolation here with a refundable security deposit of Rs 2,500, officials said on Monday.

The initiative is part of an ongoing effort of Noida Authority with support from the Adani Group, which has provided it with 100 five-litre capacity oxygen cylinders, they said.

The authority had recently started the facility for refilling oxygen in empty cylinders for patients in isolation centres through RWAs and Apartment Owners Associations (AOAs) amid a surge in demand for the life-sustaining gas in the region due to the pandemic.

While the move brought relief to many people, trouble continued for several who found it difficult to arrange empty oxygen cylinders that were required to avail the facility.

“Residents of sectors and villages in Noida who are under home isolation due to COVID-19 and have been recommended external oxygen support by doctors can get these 5-litre cylinders which have been made available by the Adani Group as part of their CSR activity,” the authority said in a statement.

“A total of 100 such cylinders have been provided whose distribution will take place according to work circles from May 11. Any needy person can avail the service by depositing a security fees of Rs 2,500 along with refilling fees of Rs 200. The security fees would be returned once the cylinder is returned,” it stated.

Such cylinders will have to be returned in a maximum of seven days, it added.

The facility for distribution would be available at the community centres at Jhandupura, Morna, Sector 62, Kakrala Khwaspur and at Baraat Ghars of Hoshiyarpur in Sector 51, Parthala Khanjarpur, Shahdara and Jhatta. It would also be available at the Sector 24 Store near Manas Hospital. The timing for distribution of cylinders is 10 am to 4 pm, the authority added. PTI KIS SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Sports News Roundup: Lightning's Maroon to have heard; three others fined; Six Angels outpitch Dodgers, 2-1, to take LA series and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Costa Rica to buy 2 mln coronavirus Pfizer vaccines

Costa Rica is to buy an additional 2 million doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, President Carlos Alvarado Quesada said on Monday. To accelerate the vaccination process in Costa Rica, we will purchase an additional 2 million doses of the ...

Blinken says rocket attacks on Israel must stop 'immediately'

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday said the rocket attacks from Gaza against Israel should stop immediately, and he urged all sides to take steps to de-escalate the situation.I am deeply concerned about the rocket attacks, Bli...

US restores transgender health protections denied by Trump

The federal government will protect gay and transgender people against sex discrimination in health care, the Biden administration declared Monday, reversing a Trump-era policy that narrowed rights at the intersection of changing social mor...

Chaotic start for vaccination for 18-44 years in Noida, over 2,600 jabs on day 1

Over 2,600 people between 18-44 years got vaccinated for COVID-19 in Gautam Buddh Nagar on Monday, as the inoculation for the age category officially began in the western Uttar Pradesh district, officials said.The day began on a chaotic not...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021