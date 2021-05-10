Left Menu

U.S. opens safety probe into 1.1 million Honda Accord vehicles

Reuters | Updated: 10-05-2021 23:48 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 23:48 IST
U.S. opens safety probe into 1.1 million Honda Accord vehicles

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Monday it was opening a formal safety probe into more than 1.1 million Honda Motor Co Ltd Accord vehicles over sudden loss of steering control reports. The agency said the engineering analysis covers 2013 through 2015 models and said "under normal driving conditions, with no warning or input from the driver, the vehicle may veer or jerk out of its intended path of travel."

Honda said it was aware of the investigation and "takes all safety-related concerns seriously and will continue to cooperate with the NHTSA through the investigation process, as we also continue our own internal review of the available information." NHTSA said it has 107 complaints and two injury incidents related to the issue.

One consumer in Dunnellon, Florida, told NHTSA he was driving at 25 miles per hour (40 kph) and the "steering wheel took over the wheel and he could not control vehicle." The car went into the woods and hit some small trees. The vehicle was declared a total loss. NHTSA received a petition asking for an investigation in October regarding an alleged defect in the steering system in 2013 Honda Accord vehicles.

The agency said the petition alleged Honda vehicles "are experiencing a sudden loss of steering control as the vehicle veers from its intended path of travel." The petition said the "deviation from the intended path of travel occurs without warning or driver input while operating the vehicle under normal driving condition," NHTSA added.

NHTSA opened a defect petition review and sent Honda two information requests on steering anomalies in Honda Accord vehicles. The agency said it "performed extensive analysis on the information obtained from Honda as well as information in NHTSA's databases."

The engineering analysis will assess the scope, frequency and potential safety related consequences of the alleged defect.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Sports News Roundup: Lightning's Maroon to have heard; three others fined; Six Angels outpitch Dodgers, 2-1, to take LA series and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Costa Rica to buy 2 mln coronavirus Pfizer vaccines

Costa Rica is to buy an additional 2 million doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, President Carlos Alvarado Quesada said on Monday. To accelerate the vaccination process in Costa Rica, we will purchase an additional 2 million doses of the ...

Blinken says rocket attacks on Israel must stop 'immediately'

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday said the rocket attacks from Gaza against Israel should stop immediately, and he urged all sides to take steps to de-escalate the situation.I am deeply concerned about the rocket attacks, Bli...

US restores transgender health protections denied by Trump

The federal government will protect gay and transgender people against sex discrimination in health care, the Biden administration declared Monday, reversing a Trump-era policy that narrowed rights at the intersection of changing social mor...

Chaotic start for vaccination for 18-44 years in Noida, over 2,600 jabs on day 1

Over 2,600 people between 18-44 years got vaccinated for COVID-19 in Gautam Buddh Nagar on Monday, as the inoculation for the age category officially began in the western Uttar Pradesh district, officials said.The day began on a chaotic not...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021