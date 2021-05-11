Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 11

Headlines - UK consumer spending rises above pre-pandemic levels for first time in 2021 https://on.ft.com/3y0FHrj - UK employers lose 2 bln stg in unspent apprenticeship levy funds https://on.ft.com/3fcjyOa - Pound hits highest level since February as election results dim risks https://on.ft.com/3y3UXnm - Metro Bank calls for looser rules on small banks to aid UK recovery https://on.ft.com/2SIPS3N - Boris Johnson moves ahead with reopening after election triumph https://on.ft.com/3hidZQT Overview - Britain's consumer spending rose above pre-pandemic levels in April for the first time this year, buoyed by many sectors reopening and older people booking holidays, according to payments card data.

Reuters | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-05-2021 05:53 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 05:53 IST
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 11

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- UK consumer spending rises above pre-pandemic levels for first time in 2021 https://on.ft.com/3y0FHrj - UK employers lose 2 bln stg in unspent apprenticeship levy funds https://on.ft.com/3fcjyOa

- Pound hits highest level since February as election results dim risks https://on.ft.com/3y3UXnm - Metro Bank calls for looser rules on small banks to aid UK recovery https://on.ft.com/2SIPS3N

- Boris Johnson moves ahead with reopening after election triumph https://on.ft.com/3hidZQT Overview

- Britain's consumer spending rose above pre-pandemic levels in April for the first time this year, buoyed by many sectors reopening and older people booking holidays, according to payments card data. - British employers have lost £2bn over the past two years in apprenticeship levy funds that they have been unable to spend, exposing weaknesses in the government's flagship training policy, according to analysis by a business group.

- The British Pound has rallied to its highest level against the dollar since February after the Conservative party tightened its grip on power and the prospects of a referendum in the near future on independence for Scotland dimmed. - Metro Bank's chief executive has urged regulators to take advantage of a "unique moment" to boost competition by loosening rules for small banks, warning that the sector’s current weakness will hamper the Britain's recovery from the coronavirus crisis.

- Boris Johnson will cap a resounding set of election victories in England by announcing a significant reopening of the economy on May 17, but as the threat of Covid-19 eases he faces new political danger in Scotland. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Sports News Roundup: Lightning's Maroon to have heard; three others fined; Six Angels outpitch Dodgers, 2-1, to take LA series and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Australia's New South Wales reports zero COVID-19 cases for fifth straight day

Australias most populous state reported no new locally acquired COVID-19 cases for a fifth straight day on Tuesday as authorities hunt for a missing link in a new infection chain reported last week. New South Wales state last Wednesday repo...

No one, including WHO was able to predict 2nd COVID wave would affect India this much, says MoS Reddy

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Monday said no one, including the World Health Organisation WHO was able to predict that the second wave of COVID would affect the country so much. He added that the nation will als...

Indian doctors warn against cow dung as COVID cure

Doctors in India are warning against the practice of using cow dung in the belief it will ward off COVID-19, saying there is no scientific evidence for its effectiveness and that it risks spreading other diseases.The coronavirus pandemic ha...

American Airlines adds fuel stops to two flights after pipeline outage

American Airlines said on Monday it has added a fuel stop to two daily long-haul flights out of Charlotte, North Carolina, because of a fuel supply shortage after the Colonial Pipeline shut following a ransomware cyber attack.It is the firs...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021