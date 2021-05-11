American Airlines adds fuel stops to two flights after pipeline outage

American Airlines said on Monday it has added a fuel stop to two daily long-haul flights out of Charlotte, North Carolina, because of a fuel supply shortage after the Colonial Pipeline shut following a ransomware cyber attack.

It is the first U.S. airline to report an impact from the attack on Colonial, which carries nearly half the fuel consumed along the U.S. East Coast.

"We are closely monitoring the situation and working around the clock to ensure that we have an adequate supply of fuel across our network," American said, adding that the two impacted flights are expected to return to the original schedule on May 15.

