Left Menu

India’s US envoy meets Kentucky Guv, discusses investments

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 11-05-2021 07:27 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 07:27 IST
India’s US envoy meets Kentucky Guv, discusses investments

India’s Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu held a virtual meeting with Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and discussed the potential for deepening health, knowledge and agriculture partnerships and expanding investments in supply chains.

India-Kentucky trade was valued at USD 1.7 billion in 2020.

India’s exports to Kentucky stood at USD 1.5 billion and imports at USD 155 million. Top items of exports from Kentucky to India are – chemicals, machinery (except electrical), computer and electronic products, transportation equipment and waste and scrap.

“In my interaction this afternoon with” Governor Andy Beshear “we discussed areas for further strengthening India's relations with Kentucky,” Sandhu said in a tweet.

“We also spoke about the potential for deepening health, knowledge and agriculture partnerships and expanding investments in supply chains,” he said.

Top items of exports from India to Kentucky are – chemicals, apparel manufacturing products, machinery (except electrical), transportation equipment and fabricated metal products.

The total value of investment by Indian entities in Kentucky is USD 530 million and the number of jobs created was 951.

About 10 Indian companies are present in Kentucky, including Novelis, Uflex, Piramal Group, Firstsource Group, Chandra Proteco, Cambridge Technology Enterprises among others.

Several Kentucky companies are based in India with prominent among them being Yum! Brands headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. Yum! Brands operates restaurants under the names of KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell.

In India, Yum! Brands operates 857 stores (395 KFC, 430 Pizza Hut and 32 Taco Bell).

Among other companies include two chemicals country Ashland Global and Valvoline Corporation. Brown-Forman is a beverage company owning brands like Jack Daniels Whiskey among others. It has a presence in Gurugram.

There are 4,800 Indian students in Kentucky who contribute USD 158.5 million towards the state’s economy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Sports News Roundup: Lightning's Maroon to have heard; three others fined; Six Angels outpitch Dodgers, 2-1, to take LA series and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

2 on trial as China enforces online control amid pandemic

Two amateur computer coders taken by police from their Beijing homes last year were standing trial Tuesday in a case that illustrates the Chinese governments growing online censorship and heightened sensitivity to any deviation from the off...

COVID-19: IAF airlifts two cryogenic oxygen containers from Jakarta

As the countrys healthcare infrastructure struggles to hold up the load of the rising COVID-19 cases, the Indian Air Forces IL-76 is bringing two cryogenic oxygen containers from Jakarta, Indonesia to Jamnagar. As per a statement from the I...

White House says it is assessing impact of Colonial Pipeline incident on fuel supply

The Biden administration is continually assessing the impact of the Colonial Pipeline incident on fuel supply for the East Coast, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement on Monday.We are monitoring supply shortages in part...

Mexico cites Russia's Sputnik vaccine production problems

Mexican authorities said Monday that the Russians have been having so many problems producing the second dose of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine that Russia probably will be unable to supply enough to people who got the first dose.It is t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021