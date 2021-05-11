Philippines Q1 GDP contracts 4.2% yr/yr, more than expected

Philippines Q1 GDP contracts 4.2% yr/yr, more than expectedReuters | Manila | Updated: 11-05-2021 07:36 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 07:36 IST
The Philippine economy shrank by more than expected in the first quarter of 2021, official data showed on Tuesday, as prolonged pandemic-induced lockdowns kept domestic demand sluggish.
The gross domestic product fell 4.2% in the March quarter from a year earlier, the statistics agency said.
Economists in a Reuters poll had expected the economy to contract 3.0% after falling 8.3% year-on-year in the previous quarter.
Also Read: Philippines seeks to lift medical capacity as COVID-19 cases top one million
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Philippine