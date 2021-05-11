Left Menu

Philippines Q1 GDP contracts more than expected on prolonged lockdowns

The Southeast Asian country is battling one of Asia's worst coronavirus outbreaks with more than a million cases recorded and more than 18,000 deaths since last year. The economy's extended slump is expected to prompt the central bank to keep its benchmark interest rate unchanged at a record low of 2.0% on Wednesday for a fourth consecutive meeting, according to all 13 economists in a Reuters poll.

Reuters | Updated: 11-05-2021 08:14 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 08:14 IST
Philippines Q1 GDP contracts more than expected on prolonged lockdowns

The Philippine economy shrank by more than expected in the first quarter of 2021, supporting views that the central bank will keep interest rates at a record-low at a policy meeting on Wednesday. Gross domestic product fell 4.2% in the March quarter from a year earlier, the statistics agency said on Tuesday, marking the fifth straight quarter of declines amid pandemic-induced lockdowns.

Economists in a Reuters poll had expected the GDP to contract 3.0% after slumping 8.3% year-on-year in the previous quarter. Among the major economic sectors, agriculture declined by 1.2% while services and industry contracted by 4.4% and 4.7 percent, respectively.

On the demand side, household consumption shrank 4.8%, but government spending grew 16.1%. The economy's performance, however, improved on a sequential basis, growing 0.3% from the previous quarter on seasonally adjusted terms.

"The country's strong economic position before the pandemic and improving economic data in recent months point to an economy that is on the mend," Economic Planning Secretary Karl Chua said at a briefing. The Southeast Asian country is battling one of Asia's worst coronavirus outbreaks with more than a million cases recorded and more than 18,000 deaths since last year.

The economy's extended slump is expected to prompt the central bank to keep its benchmark interest rate unchanged at a record low of 2.0% on Wednesday for a fourth consecutive meeting, according to all 13 economists in a Reuters poll. Some economists even expect the BSP to keep rates unchanged for the rest of 2021, despite high inflation that has breached its 2%-4% target band mainly due to tight pork supply.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Sports News Roundup: Lightning's Maroon to have heard; three others fined; Six Angels outpitch Dodgers, 2-1, to take LA series and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

2 on trial as China enforces online control amid pandemic

Two amateur computer coders taken by police from their Beijing homes last year were standing trial Tuesday in a case that illustrates the Chinese governments growing online censorship and heightened sensitivity to any deviation from the off...

COVID-19: IAF airlifts two cryogenic oxygen containers from Jakarta

As the countrys healthcare infrastructure struggles to hold up the load of the rising COVID-19 cases, the Indian Air Forces IL-76 is bringing two cryogenic oxygen containers from Jakarta, Indonesia to Jamnagar. As per a statement from the I...

White House says it is assessing impact of Colonial Pipeline incident on fuel supply

The Biden administration is continually assessing the impact of the Colonial Pipeline incident on fuel supply for the East Coast, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement on Monday.We are monitoring supply shortages in part...

Mexico cites Russia's Sputnik vaccine production problems

Mexican authorities said Monday that the Russians have been having so many problems producing the second dose of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine that Russia probably will be unable to supply enough to people who got the first dose.It is t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021