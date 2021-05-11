China stats bureau says population will peak, but timing uncertain

China's population will peak but the timing is uncertain, National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) chief Ning Jizhe said on Tuesday, after a census showed the country's population growth in the decade to 2020 slumped to the slowest pace since the late 1970s.

The ageing of China's population is deepening and births are falling, said Ning. China will actively cope with various risks in population development, he said.

The population of mainland China increased 5.38% to 1.41 billion, according to the 2020 results of the country's once-a-decade official census. That compared with 1.34 billion reported in the 2010 census.

