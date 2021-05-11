Left Menu

SITI Networks announce infrastructure sharing with Hinduja's HITS Platform NXTDigital

SITI Networks Limited, an Essel Group Company, one of India's largest Multi-System Operators (MSO), and Hinduja Group's Headend in the Sky (HITS) platform NXTDigital have announced a first-ever Infrastructure sharing agreement in the MSO space in the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2021 09:50 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 09:50 IST
SITI Networks announce infrastructure sharing with Hinduja's HITS Platform NXTDigital
SITI Networks Limited. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI/BusinessWire India): SITI Networks Limited, an Essel Group Company, one of India's largest Multi-System Operators (MSO), and Hinduja Group's Headend in the Sky (HITS) platform NXTDigital have announced a first-ever Infrastructure sharing agreement in the MSO space in the country. The move, the first of its kind, will have two conventional competitors share Infrastructure, heralding a new era of collaboration in the digital platforms space. With this move both companies will synergise and leverage their strengths to provide best services to SITI's customers.

This move is in line with SITI's strategy of enhancing its operational efficiencies and providing high up-time and quality services to its customers across the country. Financially, this move will help SITI pare its connectivity costs and bring down its subscriber acquisition costs for new customers in some existing markets. SITI will leverage the HITS infrastructure to deliver its signals to its Local Cable Operators (LCOs), thus providing its services to semi-urban and rural subscribers while also expanding its footprint across the country through satellite. For this integration NXTDigital's Platform as a Service (PaaS) vertical has worked with SITI Networks' team to ensure testing and full compliance in using the already deployed technologies and systems of SITI, such as Subscriber Management, Conditional Access, and above all, using the existing Set-Top Boxes to provide services with the HITS platform wherever required. For this integration NXTDigital's Platform as a Service (PaaS) vertical has worked with SITI Networks' team to ensure testing

"We're happy that SITI Networks, arguably India's biggest and progressive MSO, has chosen to work with us, sharing our HITS infrastructure to deliver their services in markets where conventional connectivity remains a challenge," said Vynsley Fernandes, Managing Director & CEO NXTDigital Limited. "Need of the hour is to consolidate strength and this move is a right step in that direction. Our Platform as a Service (PaaS) vertical is a right step in this direction and we are sure this tie-up with SITI will be landmark in the industry," Vynsley Fernandes added.

"SITI has been focusing on enhancing its operational efficiencies. With the Government approving Infrastructure sharing in our domain, this tie-up with NXTDigital is a natural progression and helps us overcome the difficulties of a terrestrial network in some markets through the Headend In The Sky (HITS) approach. Reduced costs coupled with focus on operational efficiencies will help improve our customer experience," said Anil Malhotra, CEO of SITI Networks Limited, while commenting on the tie-up. "We do believe that more such infrastructure sharing options should be evaluated as it forms an integral part of the Governments Digital India Strategy and would help in the spread of other services like Broadband to the last mile faster," Anil Malhotra added.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Sports News Roundup: Lightning's Maroon to have heard; three others fined; Six Angels outpitch Dodgers, 2-1, to take LA series and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Researchers map how city people get health boost from nature

The findings of a recent study by researchers from Stanford University suggest that even your local city park may be improving your health. The research, published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, lays out how access to n...

Foreign news schedule for Tuesday, May 11

- Microblogging giant Twitter donates USD 15 million to help address Indias COVID-19 crisis.- Chinas population grows marginally to 1.412 billion, may begin to decline by 2022 New census.- New political developments in Nepal.- Stories relat...

Palestinian rocket fire, Israeli strikes in Gaza run into second day

Palestinians fired uninterrupted barrages of rockets into Israel, as its military pounded Gaza with air strikes through the early hours of Tuesday, in a dramatic escalation of clashes in Jerusalem. Explosions shook buildings throughout Gaza...

200 bed Covid isolation centre inaugurated in Hyderabad

In a joint initiative by the International Association of Human Values IAHV and Art of living, a 200 bed Covid isolation centre was inaugurated on Monday at the National Academy of Construction NAC at Hitecx in Hyderabad. The inauguration p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021