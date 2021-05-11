Left Menu

Bay Tree India Holdings sells over 2 pc stake in Yes Bank

According to a regulatory filing, Bay Tree India Holdings I LLC, which held 7.48 per cent stake in Yes Bank earlier, sold 52.15 crore shares representing 2.08 per cent of equity stake in multiple tranches between January 6 and May 6, 2021.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2021 10:40 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 10:40 IST
Bay Tree India Holdings sells over 2 pc stake in Yes Bank

Anchor investor Bay Tree India Holdings I LLC has sold over 2 per cent stake in Yes Bank through open market transactions. According to a regulatory filing, Bay Tree India Holdings I LLC, which held 7.48 per cent stake in Yes Bank earlier, sold 52.15 crore shares representing 2.08 per cent of equity stake in multiple tranches between January 6 and May 6, 2021. Post the sale, stake of Bay Tree India Holdings I LLC in Yes Bank stands at 5.40 per cent.

In July 2020, Yes Bank garnered Rs 4,098 crore from anchor investors, a day ahead of its follow-on public offering.

Bay Tree India Holdings I, owned by Tilden Park, was the largest anchor investor, investing Rs 2,250 crore in Yes Bank for an allocation of 1,87,50,00,000 (7.48 per cent) shares.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Sports News Roundup: Lightning's Maroon to have heard; three others fined; Six Angels outpitch Dodgers, 2-1, to take LA series and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UP: Case registered against 35 SP leaders for violating COVID norms in Unnao

A case has been registered against 35 Samajwadi Party SP leaders here for violating COVID-19 norms by holding a meeting without taking permission from the administration, police said on Tuesday.Additional Superintendent of Police Shashi She...

Shinhan Bank Vietnam, a subsidiary of South Korea's Shinhan Bank, is top foreign bank in Vietnam

Seoul South Korea, May 11 ANIGlobal Economic South Koreas leading bank Shinhan Bank has also cemented itself as the No. 1 foreign bank in Vietnam. With 41 networks in operation, Shinhan Bank Vietnam Ltd operates the largest number of local ...

Indian Army Common Entrance Exam scheduled on May 30 postponed due to current COVID-19 situation

In view of the current COVID-19 situation, the Common Entrance Examination CEE scheduled on 30 May been postponed till further orders. The exam was scheduled to be held at Arty Centre, Hyderabad for successful candidates of the Army Recruit...

Conversational AI start-up AskSid completes prestigious Techstars Accelerator Program in Abu Dhabi

AskSid, an AI startup serving global marquee retail and consumer goods clients with live implementations across 23 countries, announced their successful graduation from the prestigious and coveted Techstars Hub71 Accelerator program in Abu ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021