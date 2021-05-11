Left Menu

Tredence, a leading data science and AI engineering company solving the last-mile problem in analytics, has been recognized as a customer analytics service provider in Forrester's report, Now Tech

ANI | Bangalore (Karnataka) | Updated: 11-05-2021 10:45 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 10:45 IST
Tredence included in Now Tech - Customer Analytics Service Providers, Q2 2021
Tredence. Image Credit: ANI

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], May 11 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Tredence, a leading data science and AI engineering company solving the last-mile problem in analytics, has been recognized as a customer analytics service provider in Forrester's report, Now Tech: Customer Analytics Service Providers (CASPs), Q2 2021. Forrester, a global leader in research and advisory, published this report as a north star for customer insights professionals, to help them understand the value-add from service providers and find a right-fit partner.

The report overviews 40 CASPs, elaborating how specialized service providers help organizations across the analytics maturity spectrum transform customer data into customer-focused actions to drive acquisition, retention, bigger basket sizes, and enhanced customer experiences. Tredence, categorized as a data science specialist in this report, is helping customers across retail, CPG, TMT, healthcare, and manufacturing solve pervasive and emerging analytical use cases. The company leverages a diverse toolkit, including applied behavioral science, machine learning, Natural Language Processing (NLP), and optimization algorithms to help customers maximize returns on their customer analytics investments.

Tredence fosters a strong insights-to-impact ecosystem of thought leadership, industry domain expertise, optimization platforms such as ML Works, and joint GTM affiliations with partners - garnering an average 94 per cent net promoter score across engagements. "In 2021, we are excited about and anticipate more recognitions like Now Tech as we pivot away from a customer analytics model to holistic Customer Experience Management (CXM). Tredence has built a sustainable ecosystem around its CXM vision. From conducting listening tours to workshops to strategy to co-creation to business value realization, we bring in contextual interventions across the customer life cycle to improve customer experience," said Shub Bhowmick, CEO & Co-founder, Tredence.

Apart from the Now Tech Report, Forrester recently recognized Tredence as a "Contender" in The Forrester Wave™: AI Consultancies, Q1 2021. The company is doubling down its investments in AI innovation through Tredence Studio to help clients adapt to disruptive market shifts. With 30+ pre-built AI accelerators, the studio currently manages the overall innovation funnel for the organization that moves employee ideas into resourceful client solutions. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

