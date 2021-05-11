Left Menu

China’s population grows marginally to 1.412 billion, may begin to decline by 2022: Census

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 11-05-2021 10:48 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 10:48 IST
China’s population grows marginally to 1.412 billion, may begin to decline by 2022: Census

China's population grew by 0.53 per cent to reach 1.41178 billion, up from 1.4 billion in 2019, keeping its status as the world’s most populous country but the numbers are expected to decline from early next year, leading to labour shortages and a fall in consumption levels in the second-largest economy.

According to the seventh national population census released by the Chinese government on Tuesday, China's population in all the 31 provinces, autonomous regions, and municipalities reached 1.41178 billion. The figures do not include Hong Kong and Macao.

Significantly, according to the data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the new census figures reveal that the demographic crisis China faced was expected to deepen as the population above 60 years grew to 264 million, up by 18.7 per cent last year.

“The further ageing of the population imposed continued pressure on the long-term balanced development of the population in the coming period,” the NBS statement said.

The proportion of people aged between 15 and 59 was 894 million, down by 6.79 percentage points from that in the 2010 census.

It also highlights the declining trend of China’s working population reflecting on the impending decline in labour as well as consumption in the country, besides massive expenditure to take care of the ageing population.

The growth rate of the population was 0.53 per cent annually on average in the 7th census conducted last year in comparison to 0.57 per cent in the 6th census in 2010 and 1.07 per cent in the fifth census held in 2000.

The highest growth of China’s population of 2.1 per cent was registered in the census survey held in 1982 after which the population continued to decline at a steady pace, which officials blamed on the decades-old one-child policy pursued by the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) to check the population growth and keep it under a manageable level.

''Data shows that China's population has continued to maintain slow growth in the past decade,'' said Ning Jizhe, head of the NBS. The birth rates continued to fall as Chinese mothers gave birth to 12 million babies last year, down from 14.65 million in 2019, marking a 22 per cent decline year on year.

The gender ratio of China's population also declined to 105.07 males to 100 females compared to 105.2 in 2010.

Last month, the NBS denied the Financial Times story that the population of the world’s second-largest economy fell last year, which would have been the first decline since 1961.

Chinese demographers said that the 7th national population census results revealing that China's population is not just declining but also its demographic structure is deteriorating with a growing aging population, will serve as an important reference for China's population and economic policy adjustment as well as plans to put off retirement, which may come in the next year or two, a report in the state-run Global Times said on Tuesday.

They said that although China reported population growth in 2020, the general declining trend was inevitable. China's population is likely to start to decline as early as 2022, said the Global Times, a CPC-run newspaper.

In view of the declining population, China stopped the one-child policy in 2016 and allowed two children, but it has had very limited impact to halt the declining trend as few people came forward to have a second child.

He Yafu, an independent demographer, said there is no doubt that China will fully lift birth restrictions in the near future to cope with the declining birth rate. The CPC is likely to remove its family planning policy as early as this autumn, he said.

The new census revealed that China's population living in urban areas grew by 63.89 per cent, totalling to 901.99 million, representing 63.89 per cent.

The proportion of the urban population was 14.21 percentage points higher than the figure for 2010 showcasing China’s fast-paced urbanisation.

The rural population stood at 509.79 million, down by 164.36 million from the 2010 figure.

China has conducted a national census every ten years since the 1990s.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Sports News Roundup: Lightning's Maroon to have heard; three others fined; Six Angels outpitch Dodgers, 2-1, to take LA series and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Forestry firm Stora Enso to supply Diageo pulp for paper whisky bottles

Finnish forestry firm Stora Enso said on Tuesday it would start supplying pulp for sustainable packaging company Pulpex, a research and development venture of British beverage maker Diageo.Stora Enso and Pulpex will also work together to bu...

UP: Case registered against 35 SP leaders for violating COVID norms in Unnao

A case has been registered against 35 Samajwadi Party SP leaders here for violating COVID-19 norms by holding a meeting without taking permission from the administration, police said on Tuesday.Additional Superintendent of Police Shashi She...

Shinhan Bank Vietnam, a subsidiary of South Korea's Shinhan Bank, is top foreign bank in Vietnam

Seoul South Korea, May 11 ANIGlobal Economic South Koreas leading bank Shinhan Bank has also cemented itself as the No. 1 foreign bank in Vietnam. With 41 networks in operation, Shinhan Bank Vietnam Ltd operates the largest number of local ...

Indian Army Common Entrance Exam scheduled on May 30 postponed due to current COVID-19 situation

In view of the current COVID-19 situation, the Common Entrance Examination CEE scheduled on 30 May been postponed till further orders. The exam was scheduled to be held at Arty Centre, Hyderabad for successful candidates of the Army Recruit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021