Left Menu

JSW Steel production in April at 13.7 lakh tonnes

JSW Steel on Tuesday reported crude steel production of 13.71 lakh tonnes in April, marking a downturn of 5 per cent month-on-month.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-05-2021 10:56 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 10:56 IST
JSW Steel production in April at 13.7 lakh tonnes
The company has an installed capacity of 12 million tonnes per year. Image Credit: ANI

JSW Steel on Tuesday reported crude steel production of 13.71 lakh tonnes in April, marking a downturn of 5 per cent month-on-month. In March, it had reported production of 14.46 lakh tonnes. The company said its capacity utilisation was lower sequentially in April due to priority in supply of liquid oxygen for medical purposes over augmenting steel production.

More than 20,000 tonnes of liquid oxygen for medical purposes was supplied from the steel complexes of JSW Steel. The average capacity utilisation was 91 per cent last month as against 96 per cent in March, it said in a statement. The production of flat rolled products cracked 9 per cent to 9.57 lakh tonnes in April from 10.5 lakh tonnes in March. On the other hand, production of long rolled products tumbled by 5 per cent to 3.37 lakh tonnes from 3.54 lakh tonnes in the same period.

JSW Steel is the flagship business of 12 billion dollar JSW Group with an installed capacity of 12 million tonnes per year. It is the only Indian company ranked among the top 10 steel producers in the world by World Steel Dynamics for the last 10 consecutive years. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Sports News Roundup: Lightning's Maroon to have heard; three others fined; Six Angels outpitch Dodgers, 2-1, to take LA series and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Forestry firm Stora Enso to supply Diageo pulp for paper whisky bottles

Finnish forestry firm Stora Enso said on Tuesday it would start supplying pulp for sustainable packaging company Pulpex, a research and development venture of British beverage maker Diageo.Stora Enso and Pulpex will also work together to bu...

UP: Case registered against 35 SP leaders for violating COVID norms in Unnao

A case has been registered against 35 Samajwadi Party SP leaders here for violating COVID-19 norms by holding a meeting without taking permission from the administration, police said on Tuesday.Additional Superintendent of Police Shashi She...

Shinhan Bank Vietnam, a subsidiary of South Korea's Shinhan Bank, is top foreign bank in Vietnam

Seoul South Korea, May 11 ANIGlobal Economic South Koreas leading bank Shinhan Bank has also cemented itself as the No. 1 foreign bank in Vietnam. With 41 networks in operation, Shinhan Bank Vietnam Ltd operates the largest number of local ...

Indian Army Common Entrance Exam scheduled on May 30 postponed due to current COVID-19 situation

In view of the current COVID-19 situation, the Common Entrance Examination CEE scheduled on 30 May been postponed till further orders. The exam was scheduled to be held at Arty Centre, Hyderabad for successful candidates of the Army Recruit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021