Prince Pipes Airlifts Oxygen Concentrators to Support India’s War Against Covid

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Prince Pipes & Fittings Limited (PPF) announced that the company is airlifting oxygen concentrators from international partners to contribute to India’s relief efforts in fighting the surging second wave of Covid-19. The equipment will be handed over to the state machinery of Bihar and Rajasthan in two phases within this month.

Nihar Chheda, AVP Strategy, Prince Pipes & Fittings Limited said, “We are airlifting over 100 units of oxygen concentrators to be handed over to the state machinery of Bihar and Rajasthan in two phases within this month. The equipment sourced are CE certified and compliant with WHO guidelines. With the urgency of supporting the medical infrastructure of hospitals in these states, the units will help in reducing dependency on oxygen cylinders as the concentrators obtain oxygen from ambient air and can be used for flexible patient treatment. We are committed to devoting our best efforts in supporting the nation at this crucial time.” About Prince Pipes and Fittings Limited Prince Pipes and Fittings Limited (PPFL) (NSE: PRINCEPIPE I BSE: 542907) is one of India’s largest integrated piping solutions & multi polymer manufacturer, based in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Incorporated in 1987, Prince is one of the fastest growing companies in the Indian pipes and fittings industry. Over 3 decades, the company has been engaged in the manufacturing of polymer piping solutions in four types of polymers - CPVC, UPVC, HDPE, PPR. In August 2020, the Company announced its association with Lubrizol - inventors and largest manufacturers of CPVC compounds worldwide, headquartered in the United States; and thereafter launched Prince Flowguard Plus CPVC plumbing systems.

With a network of more than 1,500 distributors, PPFL is steadily increasing pan-India distributor base to ensure stronger customer proximity to respond faster to their needs. Prince Pipes and Fittings Limited has 7 state-of-the–art manufacturing units located across the country at Haridwar (Uttarakhand), Athal (Dadra and Nagar Haveli), Dadra (Dadra and Nagar Haveli), Kolhapur (Maharashtra), Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Jobner (Rajasthan) and Sangareddy (Telangana).

For more information: visit www.princepipes.com or follow us on Twitter @Prince_Pipes Cautionary Statement: Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations and assumptions, contained in this presentation may be forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Although PPFL attempts to be accurate in making these forward-looking statements, it is possible that future circumstances might differ from the assumptions on which such statements are based. Other important factors which could cause these statements to differ materially including economic conditions, Government policies, dependence on partnerships, retention of key personnel, technological advances that may make our service offerings less competitive; PPFL does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)