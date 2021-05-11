Left Menu

Chambal Fertilisers shares jump 6 pc after Q4 earnings

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2021 12:00 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 12:00 IST
Shares of Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals (CFCL) on Tuesday gained 6 per cent after the company reported a surge in consolidated profit for the quarter ending March 31.

The stock jumped 5.95 per cent to Rs 236.65 on BSE.

On NSE, it rallied 5.94 per cent to Rs 236.90.

Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals on Monday reported a surge in consolidated profit for the quarter ending March 31 at Rs 541.75 crore compared to the same period of the previous financial year.

The company's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 201.07 crore during the corresponding quarter of 2019-20, CFCL said in a BSE filing.

Its total revenue from operations for the quarter under review witnessed a decline of 16.67 per cent at Rs 1,640.76 crore as compared to Rs 1,969.09 crore in the same period of FY20.

For the full year, the company reported 42.59 per cent growth in profit at Rs 1,747.59 crore compared to 1,225.56 crore in 2019-20.

Total revenue from operation for the year 2020-21 went up by 4.20 per cent to Rs 12,719.01 crore as compared to Rs 12,205.95 crore in the previous fiscal.

