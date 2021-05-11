Left Menu

Inflow in equity mutual funds drop to Rs 3,437 cr in Apr

Equity mutual funds witnessed a net inflow of Rs 3,437 crore in April, making it the second consecutive monthly infusion.

However, this was much lower than an inflow of Rs 9,115 crore seen in March, data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India showed on Tuesday.

Prior to this, equity schemes had consistently witnessed outflow for eight straight months from July 2020 to February 2021.

Apart from equities, investors infused over Rs 1 lakh crore in debt mutual funds last month after withdrawing Rs 52,528 crore in March.

Overall, the mutual fund industry witnessed an inflow of Rs 92,906 crore across all segments during the period under review, compared to an outflow of Rs 29,745 crore in March.

As per the data, inflow from equity and equity-linked open ended schemes was at Rs 3,437.37 crore in April. Barring multi cap, dividend yield, value fund and thematic fund categories, all the equity schemes have seen inflow last month. Overall, equity schemes had witnessed an outflow of Rs 9,253 crore in January, Rs 10,147 crore in December, Rs 12,917 crore in November, Rs 2,725 crore in October, Rs 734 crore in September, Rs 4,000 crore in August and Rs 2,480 crore in July, which was their first withdrawal in over four years. Prior to this, such schemes had attracted Rs 240.55 crore in June.

Further, gold exchange traded funds (ETFs) witnessed net inflow of Rs 680 crore last month, compared to Rs 662 crore in March. The asset under management (AUM) of the mutual fund industry rose to Rs 32.38 lakh crore in April-end from Rs 31.43 lakh crore in March-end.

