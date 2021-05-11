Left Menu

Concept Investwell Private Limited - A company that helps Investors in Investing 'WELL'

Investing is an Art as well as Science, and investing "WELL" requires both of them. As an individual or an institution investing money, one should seek the help of a wealth management company, which takes control of those investments and makes money for everyone involved.

ANI | Surat (Gujarat) | Updated: 11-05-2021 12:45 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 12:45 IST
Concept Investwell Private Limited - A company that helps Investors in Investing 'WELL'
Concept Investwell Private Limited helps Investors in Investing 'WELL'. Image Credit: ANI

Surat (Gujarat) [India], May 11 (ANI/PNN): Investing is an Art as well as Science, and investing "WELL" requires both of them. As an individual or an institution investing money, one should seek the help of a wealth management company, which takes control of those investments and makes money for everyone involved. We come across one such company involved in providing the best investment solutions for its clients.

CONCEPT Investwell Private Limited is a boutique investment services company offering Portfolio Management (PMS) value-added services, Investment Advisory (IA), Mutual Fund, Debt Instruments, and Structured Products. Established in 1995, the CONCEPT group has a successful track record of 25 years (Silver Jubilee). The foundation of the company was laid in 1995, during the transformative years of the Capital Market. It was during this time that the promoters Hemant Desai and Varsha Desai decided to offer services of Investment.

They partner with their clients to understand their investment needs, risk profile and create tailored solutions to help meet them. With leading capabilities across public and private markets, they help investors to understand and manage risks, while making the most of the investment possibilities around them. Considering the wide spectrum of investment options and the need of Investors to understand options properly the company has shifted focus on 'Investment Advisory' and 'Fund Management' Services'. They leverage their 25 years of experience in risk management to help investors better understand their liabilities and meet them.

Investing in Equities has become the most preferred way of investment, but most Investors do not know how to approach 'Equities' and earn good returns. For them, Company has introduced Fund Management under the brand 'CONCEPT WEALTH PLUS'. There are 3 PMS plans; Legend, Marvel & AI Dynamic. Legend is a large cap equity plan, Marvel is a mid-cap equity plan and AI Dynamic is a combination of Human Intelligence and Artificial Intelligence. CONCEPT is the first one to blend Artificial Intelligence (AI) in fund management. This is done in collaboration with a US Company.

They have a brilliant and professional team. Their Fund Manager Siddharth has rich experience of 12 years in managing the funds and has adopted a 'process driven bottom-up approach' in the selection of stocks. He is duly assisted by Navid with his Research Team of 8 persons comprising of qualified competent Research Analysts. This team tracks all the stocks in 3 portfolios, their peers, and other prospective good stocks. In advisory services, they look at the current investment which is unattended, analyze it from the angles of unique needs of clients, suggest restructuring in confirmation with the future goals, and provides help in monitoring. This way each specialized investment team owns its specific process--from research through portfolio construction--working in collaboration with the clients.

It is sustainability that drives financial value in today's markets and proper market analysis is vital to understanding the true worth of our investments. In this scenario, the Investment Advisory service is unique and helps clients realize the possibilities and is the answer to CREATION OF WEALTH through Investing WELL. This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Sports News Roundup: Lightning's Maroon to have heard; three others fined; Six Angels outpitch Dodgers, 2-1, to take LA series and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pak says Indian variant of COVID-19 not present in country

The Indian variant of the coronavirus has not been found yet in Pakistan, a senior minister in-charge of the coronavirus task force has said, rejecting reports that the Indian strain of the virus reached Thailand from the country.According ...

2 plead guilty in case highlighting China's online control

Two amateur computer coders pleaded guilty Tuesday to stirring up trouble and picking quarrels in a case that highlighted a growing Chinese government crackdown on online activity.Chen Mei, 28, and Cai Wei, 27, created an online archive tha...

Soccer-Scotland midfielder McLean to miss Euro 2020 due to knee injury

Scotland midfielder Kenny McLean will miss the European Championship because of a knee injury, his club Norwich City said on Tuesday. McLean, who bagged two goals and six assists in Englands second-tier Championship this season, will be out...

Seven killed in Russian school attack, one gunman held - RIA

Six students and a teacher died after shots were fired at a school in southwest Russia on Tuesday, the RIA news agency said, citing emergency services.An explosion was heard at the school in the city of Kazan and one gunman was detained, RI...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021