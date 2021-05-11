Left Menu

British shares track worst day in 3 weeks on inflation concerns; NatWest slips

London's FTSE 100 fell on Tuesday, in line with Asian markets, after an overnight tech sell-off on Wall Street over inflation concerns, while NatWest Group slipped as the British government cut its stake in the domestic lender.

London's FTSE 100 fell on Tuesday, in line with Asian markets, after an overnight tech sell-off on Wall Street over inflation concerns, while NatWest Group slipped as the British government cut its stake in the domestic lender. The blue-chip index slid 1.8%, with NatWest tumbling 3.3% after the UK government completed the sale of 1.1 billion pounds ($1.55 billion) in its shares at a discounted price.

All the FTSE 100 constituents were trading in negative territory. Banks, travel and leisure, and miners were among the biggest losers, all down more than 2% each.

Globally, tech stocks took a brunt of the selling as investors braced for U.S. inflation data due on Wednesday while keeping a close eye on a host of Federal Reserve speakers this week to assess how authorities are likely to respond to receding risks posed by the pandemic in some major economies. The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index tripped 1.6%. Both the indexes were tracking their worst daily performance in three weeks.

