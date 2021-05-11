Left Menu

Inflation nerves hit European stocks; Evolution Gaming tumbles

Travel and leisure stocks slumped 3.7% as Sweden's Evolution Gaming Group tumbled 9.6% after the bookrunner announced the pricing of block trades.

Reuters | Updated: 11-05-2021 13:03 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 13:03 IST
Inflation nerves hit European stocks; Evolution Gaming tumbles

European stocks retreated from all-time highs on Tuesday, with shares of technology, travel and mining companies among the top losers after worries about rising U.S. inflation knocked back U.S. indexes.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 1.6% after it hit a record closing high on Monday. The main bourses in Frankfurt, Paris and London all lost more than 1.5%. Global sentiment soured after inflation jitters drove investors away from Wall Street's market-leading growth stocks on Monday ahead of the latest reading on U.S. consumer prices, which many fear could prompt the Federal Reserve to rethink its monetary policy stance.

European tech shares tumbled 2.2% to their lowest level since late March, while miners handed back some of their strong gains in the previous session. Travel and leisure stocks slumped 3.7% as Sweden's Evolution Gaming Group tumbled 9.6% after the bookrunner announced the pricing of block trades.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Sports News Roundup: Lightning's Maroon to have heard; three others fined; Six Angels outpitch Dodgers, 2-1, to take LA series and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pak says Indian variant of COVID-19 not present in country

The Indian variant of the coronavirus has not been found yet in Pakistan, a senior minister in-charge of the coronavirus task force has said, rejecting reports that the Indian strain of the virus reached Thailand from the country.According ...

2 plead guilty in case highlighting China's online control

Two amateur computer coders pleaded guilty Tuesday to stirring up trouble and picking quarrels in a case that highlighted a growing Chinese government crackdown on online activity.Chen Mei, 28, and Cai Wei, 27, created an online archive tha...

Soccer-Scotland midfielder McLean to miss Euro 2020 due to knee injury

Scotland midfielder Kenny McLean will miss the European Championship because of a knee injury, his club Norwich City said on Tuesday. McLean, who bagged two goals and six assists in Englands second-tier Championship this season, will be out...

Seven killed in Russian school attack, one gunman held - RIA

Six students and a teacher died after shots were fired at a school in southwest Russia on Tuesday, the RIA news agency said, citing emergency services.An explosion was heard at the school in the city of Kazan and one gunman was detained, RI...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021