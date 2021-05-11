India's first own Social Networking Platform "Bharatam" Aab India Karega share aur post, apne network pe

New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI/PNN): Bharatam is India's first own Social Networking platform where Indians can securely post, chat and share their moments. For its iOS and Android users, the company has launched its app which is available for download on Play Store and App Store. Neeraj Singh Bisht alias "Mister Singh" is the founder of Bharatam. He has launched Bharatam which is India's own app for promoting the initiative of 'Make in India' and 'Vocal for Local'. He has always believed that one should never give up, learn from mistakes, grow with experiences, and rise with time.

Speaking on the launch, Mister Singh said, "We are launching this app to facilitate our users with a fast, easy to use, and more secure app. This will allow our users to interact more often with their friends and family. The main motive of launching this platform is to ensure data security and employment generation within our country. People can now enjoy various features on a single platform with more privacy and security." Bharatam is made for the Indian audience which is faster and easier to use, with multiple features. Here, you can connect with friends, family, meet new people with common liking, post pictures and videos, play games, go live. This app also gives freedom to write your heart out with blogs and helps in buying and selling on the Bharatam marketplace. This app is completely managed by the Indians which means your data remains in safe hands.

Bharatam is India's first own Social Networking platform. It is a platform of the Indians, by the Indians, and for the Indians. Following the Govt of India's campaign, this App has been launched to make social India Aatmanirbhar and free from the use of foreign apps. This app allows its users to connect with friends, family, meet new people with common liking, post pictures and videos, play games, go live, and other such features.

