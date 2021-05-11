Left Menu

Cottonseed oil futures fall on soft demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2021 13:38 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 13:38 IST
Cottonseed oil cake prices on Tuesday declined by Rs 13 to Rs 2,583 per quintal in futures trade as participants reduced their bets tracking a weak trend in spot market.

Analysts said sell-off by participants at existing levels amid subdued trend in market mainly weighed on cottonseed oil cake prices.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake for May delivery fell by Rs 13, or 0.5 per cent, to Rs 2,583 per quintal with an open interest of 24,710 lots.

Cottonseed oil cake for June delivery went down by Rs 5, or 0.19 per cent, to Rs 2,680 per quintal in 92,810 lots.

