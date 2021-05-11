Coriander futures decline on low demand

Coriander prices on Tuesday fell by Rs 6 to Rs 6,698 per quintal in futures trade as speculators reduced their positions amid weak demand at spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander contracts for May eased by Rs 6, or 0.09 per cent, to Rs 6,698 per quintal in 1,905 lots.

For June delivery, the price decreased by Rs 34, or 0.5 per cent, to Rs 6,784 per quintal in 6,525 lots.

Market analysts said subdued demand in spot market mainly led to decline in coriander prices here.

